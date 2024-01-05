President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nollywood actress Funke Akindele on her record-setting film ‘’A Tribe Called Judah‘.

A Tribe Called Judah on Thursday became the first Nollywood film to surpass N1 billion at the box office.

Mr Tinubu in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, commended Ms Akindele for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

Mr Tinubu further celebrated the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

He extolled the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry as well as acknowledged its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

“The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration,” the Nigerian president added.

The president saluted Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts, saying ‘We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further.’

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar stated that the achievement stands as a beacon of cultural pride and the unyielding spirit of Nollywood.

Mr Atiku in a congratulatory statement shared on his social media on Friday said ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ is not just a film but a cultural gem that reflects the vibrancy and resilience of Nigerian cinema.

He said Nigeria is proud of the actress’s achievements and her role in elevating Nigerian cinema to new heights, noting that her success is the nation’s success, and it inspires a new generation of filmmakers and storytellers in the country and beyond.

Mr Atiku stated that the People Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State deputy candidate in the concluded March governorship election has set a new standard for excellence.

Part of the statement read: “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Funke Akindele for the phenomenal success of “A Tribe Called Judah”. This film has not only shattered box office records by becoming the first Nigerian movie to earn 1 billion naira in domestic theatres, but it also stands as a beacon of cultural pride and the unyielding spirit of Nollywood.”

Her ex-husband, Abdul Bello, congratulated her on the achievement. Commenting on the actress’s post, Mr Bello expressed pride in her for dominating the box office once again.

He wrote: “Congratulations you did it again.”

Apart from Mr Tinubu, Atiku, and her ex-husband, her colleagues have also extended congratulations.

Woli Arole, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Ademola, Timini Egbuson, and other actors and actresses have conveyed their congratulations to her.

A Tribe Called Judah released to cinemas on 15 December was produced and directed by Ms Akindele, while Adeoluwa Owu co-directed.

FilmHouse Group, who announced this milestone says the historic feat marks a significant milestone in the Nigerian film industry and showcases the global appeal and strength of local productions at the cinema.

Aside from hitting N1 billion at the box office, it became the first Nollywood film to gross over N113 million in its opening weekend.

Also in less than three weeks of hitting the cinemas, the movie surpassed the admission records of blockbusters such as Sugar Rush (229,060), which had a 13-week run, and King of Boys (220,565), which had a 17-week run at the box office.

On 3 January, the movie held the records for the top three highest-grossing Nollywood films with 854M. Behind Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street with 668M and Omo Ghetto: The Saga with 636M.

Akindele at the premiere of the movie dedicated it to her late mother, Adebanjo Akindele.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that she said the story is so dear to her heart as it has a part of her late mummy in it.

She maintained that the movie represents the struggles faced by single parents and mothers in society.

