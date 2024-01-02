The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has revealed that the health of the ailing Nollywood actor Zack Orji is improving.

The actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Abuja on New Year’s Eve.

The National Secretary of the AGN, Abubakar Yakubu, told The Cable on Tuesday that the actor is improving.

On 1st January, First Lady Remi Tinubu and the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, visited the ailing actor at the hospital.

They visited Mr Orji when they were at the hospital to meet the first baby of the year,

The AGN said the actor, unable to walk or talk upon admission, has started speaking as of press time.

Background

Footage surfaced on Sunday shows Mr Orji being admitted to a hospital in Abuja after collapsing at his house’s toilet.

The video also showed the actor lying in bed in pain.

The 63-year-old actor struggled with fatigue for weeks, leaving him unable to talk or move.

The AGN secretary disclosed that information about Mr Orji’s health remained unclear.

Mr Yakubu mentioned that the actor underwent medical tests, and the guild will inform the public of any developments.

During the build-up to the general elections in February 2023, the actor made headlines in 2022 when he declared support for President Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He shared his endorsement in a two-minute video on his social media platforms. The actor also served as a director of performing arts for the APC’s presidential campaign council in 2022.

Orji, a director and film producer, has starred in movies such as ‘Living in Bondage ‘Iva’ ‘Blood Sisters’ and others.

He was featured in 2023 ‘Black Harvest,’ a gripping psychological thriller where he embodied the patriarch of a wealthy family wrestling with dark secrets and buried desires.

He also starred in ‘Alerte’, a suspenseful action film alongside Nollywood stalwarts like Rita Edochie and Sani Danja.

