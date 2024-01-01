Movie Title: Malaika

Running Time: 2 hours 14 minutes

Release Date: 22 December 2023

Director: Steve Olufemi Sodiya

Producer: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Casts: Toyin Abraham, Anne Kansiime, Emeka Ike, Odunlade Adekola, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi (Isbae U), Uzor Arukwe, Oderhohwo Joseph “Carter” Efe, Ibrahim Chatta, Pelumi Olawuni (Abike Shugaa), and veteran actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.

With a career that spans over a decade, Toyin Abraham has become a prominent figure in the Nigerian film industry, often referred to as Nollywood.

Toyin’s ability to authenticate diverse roles contributed to her rising star status within Nollywood.

Beyond her acting career, she has made significant contributions as a producer. Her film production company, Toyin Abraham Productions, has been behind successful projects such as “Alakada Reloaded” and “The Ghost and the Tout.”

These productions demonstrated her commitment to telling engaging and relatable stories.

With the success recorded in her previous productions, Toyin Abraham released another blockbuster movie, “Malaika”, on 22 December.

Malaika tells the story of a barren woman with anger issues and her struggles with her family and friends as she tries to find a solution to her childlessness.

She later goes through a spiritual journey which culminates in the discovery of her true calling.

Storyline

The drama revolves around the Njoku family. It focuses on Mr and Mrs Njoku’s challenges. Adetutu, the wife, grapples with infidelity, causing turmoil within the family. Meanwhile, a couple battling infertility and familial discord is introduced, shedding light on prevalent societal issues.

Adetutu’s stepdaughter, Chichi, experiences a lack of motherly love and harbours resentment towards her stepmother. The drama unfolds as Chichi, having lost her mother at a young age, perceives Adetutu negatively. However, an unexpected friendship with Obinna, a tricycle rider, and his family positively changes Chichi’s life.

When Mr Njoku, a doctor, travels abroad, Adetutu seeks solace in the company of her friend, leading her to a transformative encounter with an Ifa priest.

This revelation links her anger issues to her childlessness, prompting Adetutu to embark on a journey of self-discovery and change.

As Adetutu embraces her new life, her transformation surprises those around her. Simultaneously, Chichi learns valuable lessons about forgiveness and friendship during a conversation with Obinna’s wife, sparking a positive change in her life.

The narrative unfolds as Chichi is kidnapped during Ramota’s freedom. Much to Chi Chi’s astonishment, Adetutu plays a pivotal role in securing the child’s release.

As the drama concludes, a remarkable twist occurs with the revelation of Adetutu’s pregnancy. The doctor’s announcement, following a test, shocks everyone as it is disclosed that she is expecting triplets. This unexpected turn adds a joyous conclusion to the family’s tumultuous journey, marking a new chapter of hope and happiness for the Njoku family.

Review

Toyin demonstrated exceptional skill in the production of “Malaika,” addressing the struggles faced by women dealing with infertility and the societal stigma accompanying it.

The cast’s performances were well-defined, contributing significantly to the drama’s development. Notably, Toyin Abraham, portraying Adetutu, vividly depicted the emotional pain experienced by women grappling with barrenness.

Emeka Ike, in his role as Mr Njoku, effectively portrayed the challenges faced by doctors nationwide, highlighting the societal expectation that they should solve all problems without acknowledging the spiritual dimension.

The character development throughout the play is commendable, showcasing the evolution of major characters as the drama unfolds.

A standout aspect of the production is the transformative journey undertaken by Adetutu and Chichi, adding depth and resonance to the narrative.

The drama skillfully employs various dramatic elements, including suspense, comedy, denouement, and climax, enhancing the viewing experience.

Furthermore, the film provides a compelling exploration of the spiritual dimension in African society, emphasising the profound connection to the spiritual realm and its impact on lived experiences.

Noteworthy is the drama’s portrayal of the contrasting lifestyles between ghetto residents and city dwellers, offering a poignant narrative on societal disparities.

Flops

Nevertheless, there are areas the producer could enhance in future productions. Primarily, in a scene where Mr Njoku travels abroad, the details of his return lack clarity.

While we were aware of his departure, the narrative needed to have the timing of his return, leaving a gap in the storyline. Providing comprehensive information about such events enriches the overall narrative.

Additionally, attention to the authenticity of costumes worn by actors is crucial for maintaining originality and should be a focus for improvement.

Rating: 8/10

Toyin Abraham must be commended for the production of “Malaika.”

