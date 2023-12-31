Title: Love and Life

Running Time: 2 hours 3 minutes

Release date: December 29, 2023

Producers: Tonggryang Pantu Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakunri

Director: Ruben Reng

Writer: Brenda Ogbuka-Garuba

Cast: Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Michelle Dede, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Bassey Ekpo, Anthony Monjaro, Ray Adeka, Miwa Olorunfemi, Miracle Iyande, and Nadine Love.

What defines a compelling film? Is it solely the narrative or the acting proficiency displayed by the ensemble cast?

It is safe to say that Nollywood had quite an impressive release in 2023, especially with exploring new storylines and impeccable casting.

Still, beyond that, the previous year witnessed a surge in the attention to the details in movie production.

Nigerian filmmakers have realised that with the growth of the movie market comes a more enlightened audience who wouldn’t settle for less.

This perhaps must have been the first lesson Ruben Reng would be learning as he made his directorial debut with ‘Love and Life’, following intensive training from Steve Guka’s ‘First Features Project’.

With titles like ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, ‘Ada Omo Daddy’, ‘Malaika’, and ‘Breath of Life’, would ‘Love and Life’ make for a remarkable closing for 2023?

We will find out in the course of our review.

‘Love and Life ’ follows the lives of three women facing various relationship challenges, with their journey of rediscovery and empowerment highlighting the film’s core message: the resilience of human connections.

Despite seemingly perfect lives, they grapple with keeping love alive. Discovering the enduring strength of friendship, they find the courage to pursue passions and realise that betting on love is never a wrong choice.

Plot

The movie narrates the story of the lives and trials of three women: Abike, Ivy, and Osas.

Abike, grappling with the profound grief of losing her husband Troyne to cancer, withdraws from the world, shutting herself off from friends and refusing to confront the harsh realities of life without her soulmate.

Despite their unique and loving relationship, Abike finds it daunting to navigate through life without Troyne by her side.

Meanwhile, Ivy’s marriage hits turbulent waters as her husband, Dekunle, becomes increasingly distant, preferring the company of his colleague Tessy over spending time with his wife.

Ivy’s efforts to mend their relationship prove futile, intensifying her frustrations.

Osas, entangled in a complex relationship with her younger lover, Dante, battles with trust issues as she becomes suspicious of Dante’s fidelity.

The situation escalates when Osas stumbles upon a picture of a pregnant woman on Dante’s social media, leading her to believe he may be cheating on her.

As Abike grapples with her grief, she decides to break free from her pain to help her friends reclaim their lives. Joining a therapy group, she discovers that the pregnant woman in Dante’s photo is his cousin, not a romantic rival for Osas.

In a bid to help her friend, Ivy, Abike intervene between Tessy and Dekunle, and she discovers that Tessy is investigating her paternity; she reveals that Dekunle and her mother were in a relationship during their university day, but it turns out Dekunle wasn’t her father. While Abike battles to rescue her friends, would she be saved from her dilemma?

Character Analysis

The movie features a collection of A-list cast, including Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Michelle Dede, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Bassey Ekpo, Anthony Monjaro, Ray Adeka, Miwa Olorunfemi, Miracle Iyande, and Nadine Love.

The movie revolves around Rita Dominic, who plays the role of Abike, Michelle plays Ivy, and Nse plays Osas.

Meanwhile, Chidi played the role of Dekunle, and Adeka played Dante.

The storyline delves into the intricate dynamics of genuine friendship, expertly portrayed by Rita, Michelle, and Nse.

The on-screen chemistry seamlessly translates into an authentic representation of their friendship beyond the screen, more authentically.

In their circle, Abike, played by Rita, was the choleric one, Osas was a sanguine who was very expressive, and Michelle was the melancholic who bottled up many emotions.

Dekunle’s character is both serious and comic, especially when his wife’s friend catches him around Tessy.

One spectacular thing that stood out in the movie’s characterisation is the character Troyne, Abike’s husband, who was always portrayed by the picture of Bassey Ekpo, who did not play a role physically.

Still, his contributions to the success of the storyline are pivotal.

Through monologue, the film masterfully breathes life into mere portraits, allowing Troyne’s character to transcend the visual and become an integral part of the narrative.

Movie Review

The movie weaves a heartfelt narrative around the intricacies of love, life, and the enduring power of friendship.

From the opening scene to the closing credits, Love and Life introduces us to a trio of characters whose lives are bound by the unbreakable thread of friendship.

The chemistry between the characters is palpable, drawing the audience into their world and making their joys and sorrows feel like our own.

The film’s standout feature is its well-rounded characters, portrayed by Rita Dominic.

Also, one of the film’s strengths is tackling serious themes with a perfect blend of humour and sensitivity.

Love and Life doesn’t shy away from exploring the complexities of relationships, the inevitability of loss, and the importance of cherishing the moments that make life worthwhile.

The screenplay effortlessly balances moments with light-hearted humour, making the film an emotional rollercoaster that resonates long after the credits roll.

The soundtrack is another highlight of the film. The music not only complements the story’s emotional beats but also elevates them.

The thoughtful selection of songs enhances the overall impact of Love and Life, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The use of lighting and colour palettes enhances the emotional tone of each scene, creating a visually immersive experience that complements the narrative beautifully.

The film transcends the clichés often associated with romantic dramas, focusing instead on the profound impact of friendship.

In doing so, it delivers a message that is universally relatable and deeply touching.

Like life, the movie’s narrative was spontaneous; some of the themes in the film include friendship, love, grief and the intrigues of life; it didn’t introduce many substories, which at some point made the narrative more boring than audience-engaging.

However, away from the highly-rated comedies and action thrillers, ‘Love and Life’ is an excellent submission to end the year 2023 because it offers a reflective tone; one thinks more about what matters most in life: love.

Verdict: the movie earned a 7/10 because of the symphony between the cast and the narrative.

Love and Life is streaming on Prime Videos.

