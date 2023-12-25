Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shown solidarity with his senior colleague, Emeka Ike, amidst the latter’s marriage crisis that was awakened as a result of an explosive tell-all interview.

Yul, who has been in the news since he welcomed a child with his colleague-turned-second wife, Judy Muoghalu, in April 2022, encouraged Emeka amidst his current travails with his ex-wife, Emma, to keep calm.

Emeka, who is in Nigeria to promote his latest movie role in Toyin Abraham’s ‘Malaika’, has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Following a Channels TV interview wherein he alleged his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, ruined his life and career, shutting down his school and properties and leaving him depressed, the couple is making headlines six years after their divorce was finalised.

The marriage ended in 2015 when Suzanne filed for divorce, citing claims of physical and verbal abuse throughout their relationship. In March 2017, a Customary Court in Lagos Island, South-west Nigeria, dissolved their 14-year-old marriage. The couple has four children together.

Suzanne, who has been silent since the messy divorce, spoke out in the media for the first time in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday. Suzanne opened up on their crashed marriage, citing instances where the actor assaulted her.

Enter Yul Edochie

In a lengthy Instagram post, Yul celebrated Emeka’s return to the movie industry after a 13-year hiatus and noted that he inspired him to become an actor.

While encouraging Emeka, Yul stated that the actor is more loved than he’s hated. He told him not to be distracted by the recent ‘noise’.

Yul said, “Trust me, the people who love you are more than your haters. But the haters always make more noise. Ignore the noise. Don’t let anybody bring you down. Keep your head up, Boss. Life will constantly try to pull you down. No gree.”

Yul said there is no perfect marriage, “Forget the romantic pictures you see couples post on social media. If people tell you their family wahala, you go run. Even the people wey dey interview your family people take am dey cash out, their own house no good,” he wrote.

The controversial actor stated that Emeka’s current marital saga is nobody’s business, while he encouraged the actor to settle with his wife.

He wrote, “Your family matter no concern, anybody. Who’s right or wrong, no concern anybody. Na, you and madam go settle that one. What matters to us, your fans, is to see you happy and doing that thing, we love you for, which is your work. We dey with you, big bro. Everything you ever lost, this is the time to get it back.”

“Everything you ever dreamt of becoming, this is the time to go for it, with your work and your name. The name Emeka Ike was created by God. Nobody can bring you down except you.”

Like Yul, Like Emeka

Both actors share certain similarities; aside from being involved in marital controversies, Yul and Emeka both welcomed four children from their first wives.

However, Yul lost his first son, Kambilichukwu, in April.

Meanwhile, while Emeka divorced his wife, Emma, before remarrying his German-based South African wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer, Yul was married to his first wife, May, when he welcomed a son with his colleague Judy and later married her.

