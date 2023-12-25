Movie Title: A Tribe Called Judah

Running Time: 2 hours 14 minutes

Released Date: 15 December 2023

Directors: Adeoluwa Owu, Funke Akindele-Bello

Producer: Funke Akindele-Bello

Cast: Funke Akindele, Jide Kene Achufusi, Timini Egbuson, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, Olumide Oworu, Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini and Boma Akpore.

Over the past three years, Funke Akindele has consistently broken records and established fresh milestones with her blockbuster films, including ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’ (2020) and ‘Battle on the Buka Street’ (2022).

Both films have been named Nollywood’s highest-grossing films in Nollywood history, with the former raking in over ₦636 million and the latter achieving more than ₦668 million at the box office.

Continuing her winning streak, Funke’s latest Christmas offering, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ has once again made history by securing the largest opening ever for both a Funke Akindele film and a Nollywood production, amassing a staggering N122 million at the box office in less than two weeks. This is according to Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria records.

A Tribe Called Judah is a family drama that resonates with its audience in multiple dimensions. Without any exaggeration, it’s safe to assert that Funke Akindele surpassed her standards with this production.

The story is about an intriguing rife in a low-to-middle-income family. Five sons, each with different fathers, are raised by a single mother, showcasing the familiar dynamics of good, bad, ugly, and worst experiences inherent in every family.

Plot

The movie opens with Jedidah Judah, a single mother of five boys, waking up in the morning, and after observing her morning prayer, she anoints the pictures of her sons, seeking God’s protection over them.

The subsequent scene reveals who Jedidah is: aside from being a prayerful mother, she is also a robust and no-nonsense pillar support in her community. She is known in her neighbourhood for her hard work and supportive roles.

Speaking about support, Jedidah had supported Linda, one of the women in the community, in starting a small pepper business, but this did not sit well with Linda’s husband, Papa Micheal, who not only destroyed the company but also started beating his wife, Linda.

When Jedidah intervened, Papa Micheal transferred his aggression to her, called her a prostitute and threatened to beat her too. Well, he did slap her, and it was in the presence of her last child, Ejiro. Ejiro wasted no time and immediately called up his brothers, the tribe called Judah.

Emeka is the first son, a sales representative at a mall. His father was Kalu, who put Jedidah in the family way and relocated. His grandmother raised Emeka.

Adamu, her second son, was a security guard at the mail. His father, Bako, was from Kano, Bako. While he dated Jedidah, his family rejected her because she was not Muslim, and he left and remarried in Kano.

The third child, Shina, was a hoodlum. His father, Lekan, was a lesson teacher to his elder siblings when he fell in love with Jedidah, only to elope after Shina was born.

Pere, the fourth child, was a petty thief; his father, Boma, had married Jedidah but died.

And then the last son, Ejiro, a painter and a lover-boy, was born through a bar romance and a one-night stand during the peak of Jedidah depression.

A whole family that had everything; while the first two children are well-adjusted, the last three are essentially problem children. Pere is a chronic pickpocket, Shina is a community thug, and Ejiro is a naughty child with his girlfriend, Testimony.

But despite the the childrens’ flaws, Jedidah was everything to them until her health failed due to intake of unhealthy sachet-packed spirit drinks.

She developed kidney disease, and her children must find a way to raise N18 million to fund her operation and N400,000 weekly for her dialysis. This is coming at the wrong time, as Emeka recently lost his job while tending to his mother’s health despite his efforts and hard work.

Driven by the desperation to save their mother’s life, they decide to rob Emeka’s ex-boss, known for money laundering, of his dollars. Would their quest yield any result or complicate matters?

Character Analysis

At the heart of the movie lies the compelling concept of a single mother grappling with troublesome children. This theme resonates with the audience and the actors portraying each role in A Tribe Called Judah.

The film skillfully assembles a diverse cast of Nollywood performers from various ethnic backgrounds to embody the unified family of the Judah tribe. The siblings, in descending order, are Emeka (Jide Kene Achufusi), Adamu (Uzee Usman), Shina (Tobi Makinde), Pere (Timini Egbuson), and Ejiro (Olumide Oworu).

Achufusi, known for his noteworthy roles as Nnamdi Okeke in Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, and Chidi in Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards, seamlessly embraces his Igbo identity, adding authenticity to his portrayal of Emeka. Similarly, Uzee Usman, who takes on the role of Adamu, embodies his character with unapologetic dedication.

However, the standout performances come from Tobi Makinde, Timini Egbuson, and Olumide Oworu. Makinde, portraying Shina, a hoodlum with a comedic touch, brings a nuanced delivery to his character.

Egbuson, stepping away from his usual lover-boy persona, delivers a captivating performance. Oworu, in his portrayal of Ejiro, the mischievous lastborn and lover boy, exhibits impeccable acting skills.

In the heart of the Judah family is Funke Akindele, the Jeddiah Judah herself. Initially excessive, it evolves into a quietly honest portrayal as the film progresses.

Beyond the Judah family, a noteworthy performance comes from Uzor Arukwe, who portrays the antagonist, Chidokie, the Chairman of C and K Furniture.

Playing Emeka’s boss involving in money laundering, Arukwe adds humour and authenticity to the character, avoiding the trap of overplaying the comedic aspects often associated with stereotypical roles. His portrayal of the loud semi-literate Igbo businessman with struggling English and a perpetually effervescent personality is truthful and unpredictable.

Arukwe’s ability to inject humour into serious situations underscores the complexity of his character, making him simultaneously entertaining and formidable.

Review

A Tribe Called Judah takes its audience on a journey through the intricate dynamics of a Nigerian family, skillfully blending elements of drama, comedy, and a touch of suspense.

The movie’s strength lies in its storytelling, efficiently introducing the central characters and themes in the first act.

The narrative of a single mother and her problematic yet relatable children adds a touch of universal values, especially that of a mother’s love.

As the storyline develops, the plot is propelled by the looming adversity of Jedidah’s illness, which catalyses the family’s unity.

Despite occasional melodrama, the story’s ability to create and resolve conflicts, introducing more complex challenges, keeps the plot engaging.

The chemistry among the diverse ensemble cast contributes significantly to the film’s authenticity.

The brotherhood and unity in diversity resonate with Nigerian society; perhaps the movie portrays Nigerian multiethnic structure and the need for unity.

The film boasts impressive visuals that capture the essence of Nigerian landscapes and settings, depicting the condition of the life of the characters.

Also, the soundtrack subtly enhances the viewing experience, though it could have been more prominently featured to heighten emotional moments.

The subplots, particularly those involving Ejiro, his girlfriend, Shinene, and his gang, add layers to the narrative.

The blend of humour, emotion, and suspense ensures that viewers embark on a genuinely transformative journey with the characters, making this movie stand out. In this movie, there are moments of laughter, sadness and action.

The movie offers a sense of justification for the character from the audience: the feeling that each character deserved what he or she got.

Most intriguingly, you might think you could predict the following action in the movie, but ‘A Tribe Called Judiah’ would be a palatable surprise.

Verdict: 9/10

A Tribe Called Judah is wholesome and shows that Nigerian filmmakers can write a good script alongside proper characterisation.

