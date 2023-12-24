Movie Title: Breath of Life

Running time: One hour 54 minutes Release Date: 15 December 2023

Producer: Eku Edewor

Writer: Bodunrin Sasore

Director: Bodunrin Sasore

Cast: Chimezie Imo, Wale Ojo, Demola Adedoyin, Genoveva Umehh, Sam Dede, Bimbo Manuel, and Tina Mba.

It is safe to say that in 2023, Nollywood had a string of exceptional releases, and one of the noteworthy films of the year is “Breath of Life”.

As the year draws to a close, this faith-based tale set in the 1950s to 1960s and filmed in Ibadan, stands out in several ways.

BB Sasore, the creative mind behind works such as “Before 30”, “God is Calling”, “Banana Island Ghost” and “Breath of Life” wrote and directed the film.

Contributing to the film’s artistic direction is Kelechi Odu, recognised as the creative director for the production of “La Femme Anjola”.

“Breath of Life” showcases meticulous attention to detail in its set design and costume.

The narrative of “Breath of Life” revolves around a man grappling with a loss of purpose, only to find a transformative encounter with a young man that alters the course of his life and destiny.

Plot

The movie opens with a glimpse into the future, precisely in 2060, where a lady accompanies a man who uses a wheelchair as they solemnly observe a small graveyard.

The narrator introduces Ayodele Timilehin Johnson, an extraordinary young man capable of holding his breath underwater for an astonishing 57 minutes and 18 seconds, defying the Guinness record.

Timi’s journey is recounted, from his remarkable feats in England to his ordination as a reverend in the Church of England. Returning to Nigeria with his wife, Bridgette, whom he met at Cambridge, and their daughter, Allison, Timi finds joy in restoring a local church.

However, his idyllic life shatters when the notorious terrorist group Baby Fire Gang kills Ajeronmi, a vocal man in the community, in broad daylight.

Ajeronmi is a minor character in the film, as he features in one scene, where Baby Fire opened fire in a marketplace. But his character sets the tone for the climax of the storyline.

PHe was pushing for the remnant of the colonial masters to leave. Unknown to him, Baby Fire is being used by these colonial elements to constitute a nuisance in the community.

Despite the community’s reluctance to confront Baby Fire after the killing of Ajeronmi, Rev Timi, an eyewitness to the crime, bravely testifies against the gang leader.

Corruption prevails as the court releases Baby Fire, leaving Rev Timi devastated. As he plans to relocate his family to Lagos, tragedy strikes when Baby Fire and his gang kidnap and immolate his wife and daughter before his eyes, setting them ablaze while he watches. Consumed by grief, Rev Timi seeks vengeance, killing Baby Fire and setting him ablaze.

The minister who once asked, “Who needs a gun when he has God?”, is now forced to take a reverse view with the justification quote, “Who needs God when he has a gun?”. killed not only Baby Fire but also his faith in God.

Rev Timi’s despair leads him to multiple failed suicide attempts. The narrative then shifts 35 years forward, introducing Elijah Odudu-Abasi Okon, a recent NYSC graduate aspiring to start his church.

Unemployed and in need of funds, Elijah applies for a position as a housekeeper at Timi’s residence after the death of Timi’s butler, the only family member he had.

The story explores the dynamics between Timi, an embittered former pastor who has lost faith, and Elijah, a young man seeking purpose. As Elijah steps into his new role, the question looms: how will he navigate the complexities of a household haunted by a past filled with tragedy and loss? What fate awaits him in the home of a once-devout pastor who has forsaken belief in God?

Character analysis

The film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast featuring seasoned Nollywood veterans alongside emerging talents.

Chimezie Imo brings a delightful mix of warmth and authenticity to the character, Elijah, the humble young man who assumes the position of Timi’s housekeeper.

Also, contributions from Genoveva Umeh, Ademola Adedoyin, and Eku Edewor in supporting roles add depth and dimension to the film’s narrative. The veteran presence of Sam Dede, Tina Mba, and Sambasa Nzeribe enriches the cinematic experience with their captivating performances.

Imo’s portrayal of Elijah is impeccable, as the actor immerses himself fully into the character.

From subtle mannerisms to depicting struggles with inhalers, timidity, and humility, Imo’s performance is a testament to his commitment to his craft.

At 31 and a graduate of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Imo has had a remarkable year, featuring in acclaimed films such as “Choke”, “Nimbe” and “The Wait”.

Wale Ojo’s interpretation of Timi is perfect, capturing the essence of the character through appearance, nuances, expressions of anger, pain, and subtle compassion.

He skillfully portrays the layers of Timi’s personality, revealing the father beneath the exterior of a feared man.

As the audience witnesses Timi’s journey and his challenges, a deeper understanding of his character emerges, showcasing the complexity that shapes who he has become.

Movie Analysis

“Breath of Life’ stands out with an impressive interpretation of an impeccable story.

The film injects fresh air into Nollywood’s cinematic landscape, featuring remarkable in-water shots, vivid visual effects, and a captivating soundtrack.

The solidity of the plot, the eloquence of the narrator’s English, the authenticity of the costumes, and the prowess of the cinematography collectively contribute to the film’s excellence, indeed a breath of life.

“Breath of Life” weaves a mixture of emotions, seamlessly blending moments of laughter, sadness, and emotional satisfaction. Each scene is meticulously crafted, drawing the audience into the story’s heart.

Beyond its faith-based theme, the film is an actual work of art. While it starts at a deliberate pace, it gains momentum midway through, offering a dynamic blend of twists and action. While suspense isn’t the primary element, the narrative intrigue adds an extra layer of fascination.

Introducing a compelling subplot, the film employs an interesting narrative technique, with the narrator skillfully foreshadowing the storyline.

This technique, often employed at the beginning of a story, enriches the audience’s understanding and expectations. Elijah, the narrator, guides us through the narrative, unveiling the story of his father.

The film’s strength lies in its authentic portrayal of Nigerian culture during the pre-colonial era. This authenticity comes to life through meticulous attention to detail in costumes, diverse casting, period-appropriate vehicles, furniture, artefacts, and scenic elements that communicate the historical context of the film’s setting.

Vibrant cinematography and a compelling soundtrack elevate the immersive experience, transporting the audience to the heart of the African setting.

As a faith-based film, “Breath of Life” delves into the nuanced concept of God, exploring the intricacies of emotions, particularly for those who have lost faith. The film also navigates the love story between Anna and Elijah, showcasing a seamless harmony between on-screen romance, soundtracks, and the chemistry between characters.

Creatively deepening its narrative, “Breath of Life” seamlessly integrates faith without appearing preachy, ensuring accessibility for a broad audience.

The screenplay skillfully tackles complex themes like forgiveness, hope, and the significance of community support during adversity. The film emphasises that faith is a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth rather than a quick fix.

While the deliberate pacing may test some viewers, it establishes a profound connection with the characters and their struggles. The film’s resolution is heartwarming and realistic, delivering a message of hope without relying on clichéd tropes.

While “Breath of Life” excels in its faith-based and inspirational storytelling, occasional pacing issues and predictable plot points may be perceived by seasoned viewers familiar with Nollywood conventions.

Nonetheless, the film succeeds in leaving a lasting emotional impact and delivering a powerful message of resilience and faith.

Themes

“Breath of Life” intricately weaves themes that resonate deeply with the human experience, exploring the complexities of love, hard work, resilience, and the enduring presence of pain.

The movie delves into the multifaceted nature of love, showcasing various dimensions of this powerful emotion.

From the romantic love between Timi and his wife Bridgette to the familial love shared between Timi and his daughter Allison and even the budding love story between Elijah and Anna, the film explores how love can bring joy and fulfillment but also profound sorrow. Love becomes a driving force, motivating characters to confront adversity and find solace in the face of unimaginable pain.

Hard work is a prevailing theme as Rev Timi returns to Nigeria and dedicates himself to fixing the local church. His commitment to his community symbolises the value of hard work in creating positive change.

Elijah’s journey, from a recent graduate struggling to find employment to becoming Timi’s housekeeper, reflects the resilience of hard work. The film underscores the idea that, even in the face of challenges, diligent effort can pave the way for transformation and growth.

Also, resilience is a central theme as characters navigate through life-altering challenges.

Rev Timi’s resilience is evident as he faces the loss of his family and seeks justice despite the threat from the Baby Fire Gang. Elijah’s resilience is portrayed as he strives to build a new life, having experienced loss.

The film depicts how resilience becomes a source of strength, enabling characters to endure pain, confront adversity, and, ultimately, forge ahead in their journeys.

Pain permeates the narrative, underscoring the harsh realities of life. From the loss of loved ones to the betrayal of justice and the emotional turmoil that follows, characters grapple with profound pain.

Rev Timi, in particular, experiences the depths of anguish as he witnesses the brutal demise of his wife and daughter. The film explores how pain, though a formidable adversary, catalyses personal growth, self-discovery, and, ultimately, redemption.

Verdict

“Breath of Life” scored 8/10, as the movie’s meticulous attention to detail in cinematography, costumes, and settings transports viewers to the story’s heart.

Breath of Life is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

