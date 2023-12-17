Movie title: Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story

Running Time: 2 hours 8 Minutes

Date Released: 1 December 2023

Producers: Lawumi Fajemirokun and Kenechukwu Egbue.

Director: Kayode Kasum

Writer: Anyanwu Adaora

Cast: Stan Nze, Alex Ekubo, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Segun Arinze, Paul Nnadiekwe and Chuks Joseph

The essence of any narrative lies in its plot, and this is a defining feature of Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story.

As suggested by its title, the film is committed to exploring the complexities of the Igbo apprenticeship system. However, what additional layers does this movie bring to the table?

Áfàméfùnà skillfully brings forth the richness of Igbo culture. The film seamlessly weaves together traditions, language, and cultural diversity, with most dialogues conducted in Igbo, and infused with elements of Yoruba and Hausa languages. This portrayal beautifully captures the unity and distinctiveness of Nigerian tribes.

The narrative unfolds the pursuit of economic freedom by Igbo boys navigating the world of apprenticeship. It sheds light on their aspirations, the sacrifices entwined with the journey to success, and the inevitable betrayals encountered in dealings with characters like Afam, Paulo, Obum, Chike and their peers within Odogwu’s business empire.

The concept of ‘Nwa Boy’ aligns seamlessly with the longstanding culture of entrepreneurship, a tradition unique to nearly every Igbo family. Referred to as “Apprenticeship” in English or locally known as ‘Igba-Odibo/Igba-Boi/Imu-Ahia/Imu-Oru’, this strategy involves the induction of young Igbos into a specific entrepreneurial venture, by a business or vocation mentor (Oga/Madam) be it a trade, skill, enterprise, or vocation.

After an extensive period of traditional business education and service, the mentor initiates the “settlement” process. This involves providing financial and other support to help the apprentice start their own business. Once settled, the apprentice (Boyi) gains independence from the mentor.

In the long run, the former apprentice takes on their own ‘boyi’, passing on the acquired skills and vocation, culminating in a settlement after the agreed-upon period. This cycle continues, with the new ‘boyi’ evolving into an independent practitioner of the tradition.

This is basically what Kayode Kasum captured in this movie, through the acting prowess of stellar casts such as Kanayo O. Kanayo, Stan Nze, Alexx Ekubo, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Chuks Joseph, Segun Arinze, Jide Kene Achufusi and Noble Igwe.

Plot

The film opens with a palpable tension as the discovery of a lifeless body sets the stage. The subsequent scene transitions to a traditional Igbo ceremony characterised by vibrant dances, lively music, and a display of opulence through money spraying.

However, the revelry is abruptly interrupted by the police, who insist that the celebrant, Afamefuna, accompany them to the station for questioning regarding the recently discovered corpse of his friend, Paul Obiajulu.

ASP Shehau escorts Afamefuna to the station for interrogation, setting the stage for Afam to recount his Nwa boy’s story through a series of flashbacks, elucidating his connection with Paul.

In his teenage years, Afamefuna, portrayed impressively by Paul Nnadiekwe, hails from Onitsha and is placed under the tutelage of Odogwu by his mother to learn the intricacies of the business. On his initiation, he encounters Paulo, a seasoned apprentice well-versed in the market dynamics. Paulo assumes the role of a mentor, acquainting Afam with the art of sales, and grooming him on etiquette, style, and interpersonal relations within the market. While Afam is learning from their Oga, Paulo takes on the role of nurturing his growth.

The narrative takes an unexpected turn years later when Odogwu, the master, decides to settle Afam, the junior apprentice, leaving Paulo in his service. Paulo’s questionable behaviour, which includes a clandestine affair with the master’s daughter, Amaka (Atlanta Bridget Johnson) results in their master’s preference in settling Afam over Paulo.

This decision strains the relationship between Afam and Paulo, who had become like brothers. The once-strong bond of brotherhood is jeopardised. The questions loom: Could this strained relationship have played a role in Paul’s untimely demise? Did Afam have a hand in his friend’s death? Or was it Afam’s unrequited feelings for Amaka, who was romantically involved with Paulo, the cause of his death?

Characters Analysis

The cast skillfully embodied their characters, bringing a delightful authenticity to the portrayal of the intricate human nature entwined in Afamefula’s narrative. Each cast effectively conveyed the diverse experiences encountered in Nwa Boy’s journey.

Kanayo O. Kanayo’s portrayal of Odogwu, the benevolent master, showcased not only his keen observation of apprentices but also his role as an educator. Odogwu’s character went beyond being a mentor; he exhibited paternal qualities by sharing meals with the Nwa boys. His representation epitomized the essence of a typical Igbo man, deserving of commendation for the character-well-embodied and authenticity he brought to the role.

Stan Nze’s depiction of Afam, the dutiful, inventive, and above all, honest servant, was executed with finesse. Nze brought nuance to Afam’s character, capturing the essence of a dedicated apprentice navigating the complexities of the apprenticeship journey.

In essence, the cast’s portrayal of these characters not only breathed life into Afamefula’s tale but also illuminated the multifaceted nature of human relationships within the context of Igbo culture and the Nwa boy tradition.

Movie review

Beyond the narrative of Nwa Boy, the film delves into subtle intricacies that might escape casual observation; and that is what this review seeks to unravel.

Linguistically, the names of the cast resonate with the characters they portray, with one notable exception – Paulo. For instance, Odogwu, literally translating to a man of influence and affluence, is aptly embodied by Kanayo O Kanayo, who convincingly exemplifies that ‘Odogwu no be guy name.’

Afamefuna, the protagonist, encapsulates the meaning of his name – ‘my name won’t get lost.’ Connotatively, it signifies living up to expectations, a feat the character successfully achieves. Another example is Amaka, Odogwu’s daughter, whose beauty truly mirrors the significance of her Igbo name.

Even the name Odum, belonging to one of Afam’s fellow apprentices, appropriately reflects his nature as a ‘lion,’ evident in his behaviour aligning with the strength implied by his name. However, a sharp contrast emerges with the antagonist, Paulo, whose surname, Obiajulu, suggests someone with a soft heart. Despite the initial alignment with this name, Paulo evolves into the direct opposite, challenging the expectations associated with his seemingly gentle name.

Moreover, the intriguing paradoxes within the storyline cleverly orchestrated the film’s narrative. Paul, having served longer and having recently thwarted a potential scammer attempting to dupe Odogwu with counterfeit Naira notes, eagerly celebrated when his master called for a kola nut and native wine—a customary gesture signalling settlement. Expecting accolades, Paul’s joy turned to dismay when Odogwu chose to settle Afam over him.

The decision to settle Afam over Paulo, despite the latter’s questionable actions, sets the stage for a gripping conflict that explores themes of honesty, ambition, and betrayal.

Another intriguing twist emerges in Afam’s narrative as he nurtures a long-standing crush on Amaka. Despite witnessing her frolicking with Paul, he eventually marries her. Unfortunately, the irony deepens when it is revealed that his pride and joy, his son, is not biologically his own, a premise for Paulo’s endless blackmail.

A standout moment is the captivating monologue delivered by Kanayo O Kanayo. It serves as a poignant tribute to the enduring spirit of the Igbo people, highlighting the impact of war on their lives and acknowledging their resilience.

Kanayo’s character, Odogwu, reflects on the journey of the Igbo business. One famous monologue from the movie that stands out is “The Igbo business empire is built on hard work and brotherhood. The Igbo business collapsed after the war. Afamefuna, the war did something to us. War is bad; Igbos do not steal, Igbos do not beg.” This powerful monologue not only delves into the effects of war but also emphasizes the essence of hard work and unity in the Igbo culture.

The film further weaves in the wisdom of proverbs, such as “When you marry a monkey for money, the money finishes at some point but the monkey remains a monkey.” Through these proverbs, Odogwu imparts valuable lessons to his newest apprentice, the wide-eyed seventeen-year-old Afamefuna. The teachings encompass not only business ethics but also delve into the sentimental and historical aspects of the trade.

The film’s predominant use of the Igbo language, skillfully blending dialogue with witty sayings and proverbs, adds a layer of cultural richness. This linguistic tapestry not only enhances the storytelling but also, positions the film as a strong contender for global recognition, contributing to its cultural awareness on an international scale.

Furthermore, the cinematography in Áfàméfùnà stands out with its deliberate use of targeted lighting, skillfully capturing stunning angles that elevate the entire visual narrative.

Above all, Áfàméfùnà emerges as a resounding exploration of the intricate Igbo apprenticeship system, laying bare the cultural heritage, ambition, sacrifice, love, betrayal, and redemption that have shaped this institution.

Historical Renaissance

Áfàméfùnà, the Nwa Boy Story, takes centre stage in the historical revival of the Igbo tribe, a narrative skillfully illuminated by the character Odogwu, portrayed by Kanayo O. Kanayo. This pivotal tale unfolds with the backdrop of the Nigerian Civil War, also known as the Biafra War.

Within the gripping context of the conflict, the film accentuates the indispensable role played by the Igbo apprenticeship system in rejuvenating the fortunes of the Igbo tribe. The war, spanning from July 6, 1967, to January 13, 1970, marked the end of the brutal two-year Nigeria-Biafra war. The conflict claimed an estimated one to three million lives, predominantly from the Igbo tribe in the eastern part of the country, and disrupted business activities in southeastern Nigeria.

The federal government’s policy of allotting a mere 20 pounds to Igbos with bank savings, regardless of their pre-war possessions, further exacerbated the post-war impoverishment.

In this historical landscape, Odogwu, brought to life by the compelling Kanayo O. Kanayo, emerges as a symbolic figure representing the resurgence of the Igbo community. His character sheds light on the economic challenges faced by the Igbo people in the aftermath of the war.

Áfàméfùnà goes beyond the historical narrative to challenge prevailing stereotypes by portraying instances of integrity within Nigerian government agencies.

Verdict: 8/10

Áfàméfùnà is a compelling cinematic experience that transcends cultural boundaries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

