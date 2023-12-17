The family of veteran Nollywood actor and comedian, John Okafor, known as Mr Ibu, has disclosed the reason behind his inability to be flown abroad for additional treatment.

The family explained in a statement that doctors have deemed him ‘Not Fit to Fly,’ rendering it challenging to arrange his departure for advanced medical treatment due to the airlines’ refusal to transport him.

The statement added that the Enugu-born actor is recuperating, but needed friends, colleagues, fans, and fellow Nigerians prayers during this challenging time.

According to the family, Mr Ibu is receiving care at one of Nigeria’s largest and finest hospitals, where he is under the supervision of a highly skilled team of medical professionals.

Additionally, the family explained that the cause of Mr Ibu’s illness is not diabetes, but rather the persistent clotting of blood in his leg, stemming from diseased blood vessels, along with other health challenges that pose a significant risk to his life.

They said this necessitated further amputation of the same leg amputated last month.

The statement reads in parts: “We wish to express our sincere gratitude to well-meaning Nigerians and the general public for your immense contributions, physically, spiritually, and most above all financially on getting our daddy Mr John Okafor (Mr Ibu) back on his feet again.

“We wish to correct some misconceptions making rounds on social media concerning the current state of our father’s health. First, we would like to state that our daddy wasn’t amputated on both legs but only one. The first amputation didn’t completely correct his health predicament so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate the same leg further to ensure we didn’t lose him.

“Daddy’s cause of sickness is also not diabetes but he’s had constant clotting of the blood in his leg ( diseased blood vessels) and other health challenges posing risk to his life, therefore the need for the amputation.

“Lastly, the only reason why the family has not flown him out of the country to date is cause the doctors have tagged him “Not Fit to Fly”. This tag has made it extremely impossible to get him out of the country for advanced treatment as no airline will fly him. Daddy is currently admitted at one of the biggest and best hospitals we’ve got in Nigeria as of today and the hospital has availed him a pool of very astute professionals.

“Our Daddy is recuperating we urge his friends, colleagues, fans, and Nigerians at large to keep him in their prayers and peddle down on unconfirmed reports concerning our dad’s health. Thank you Nigerians you all have been very supportive this period. God bless you all.”

Earlier, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, told reporters that the ailing actor is struggling to speak.

Since March 2022, when the actor was admitted to Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre in Abuja, he has undergone several surgeries.

