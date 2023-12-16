First Features Project, a collaboration between Native Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions, has hosted the private screening of “Love and Life”.

The exclusive event, recently held at the Ebonylife Place in Lagos, was attended by Nollywood actresses, Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo and Michelle Dede.

Scheduled for release on Prime Video on 29 December, 2023, the film mesmerised the audience with its authentic portrayal of life’s intricate challenges.

Speaking about the movie, Steve Gukas, the founder of Native Media and the co-founder of First Features Projects said the movie is more than a narrative. “It’s a reflection of our mission to bring forward new, compelling voices in Nigerian cinema. ‘Love and Life’ is a testament to this vision, and I am proud of how Reuben Reng brought it to life”, he said.

Rita Dominic, embodying the lead character Abike, describes her character as a beacon of strength navigating the complexities of love and life while guiding her friends through their own struggles.

Directed by Ruben Reng and written by Brenda Ogbuka-Garuba, “Love and Life” delves into the intricacies of relationships, emphasizing love, friendship, and the enduring strength of hope.

Synopsis

The film follows the lives of three women facing various relationship challenges, with their journey of rediscovery and empowerment highlighting the film’s core message: the resilience of human connections.

Despite seemingly perfect lives, they grapple with keeping love alive. Discovering the enduring strength of friendship, they find the courage to pursue passions and realise that betting on love is never a wrong choice.

The star-studded cast includes Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Michelle Dede, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Bassey Ekpo, Anthony Monjaro, Ray Adeka, Miwa Olorunfemi, Miracle Iyande, and Nadine Love.

First Feature Project

First Features Project, founded in 2020 by Dotun Olakunri and Steve Gukas, stands as a groundbreaking initiative nurturing the next generation of visionary Nigerian film directors.

With a commitment to training, mentorship, and funding, the project has produced five feature-length films, including “Cake” and “Love and Life.”

Looking ahead, the First Features Project is set to release a lineup of captivating films, including “A Danfo Christmas,” “Almajiri,” “Wish Upon a Star,” “Katangari Comes to Town,” “At Ease,” and “Your Move.”

