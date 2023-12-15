Shanty Town, a 2023 Nigerian crime thriller by Chichi Nworah, is the most-streamed African Original in Nigeria and the second most-streamed movie in Africa.

The statement of Netflix’s first-ever “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report” report sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, shows what subscribers of the six-part series released to Netflix on 20 January 2023 are watching,

In the period from January to June 2023, Shanty Town accumulated 27.3 million viewing hours, placing it second only to South Africa’s Unseen, a captivating mystery thriller, which recorded 60 million hours.

The film depicted the tumultuous and shadowy existence of the Lagos underground, and its success underscored the increasing demand for genuine African narratives narrated by African voices.

READ ALSO:

The film explores the narrative of Scar (Chidi Mokeme), an uncompromising leader immersed in illicit dealings, renowned as the King of Shanty Town.

Lagos hustlers, once under Scar’s control, join forces to rebel against him upon discovering that those he claims to release mysteriously vanish.

The movie produced by Chinenye Chichi Nworah and directed by Dimeji Ajibola, features Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Mercy Eke, Nancy Isime, Zubby Michael, Uche Jombo, RMD, Peter Okoye (Psquare).

The inaugural “What We Watched’ report is the first of what will become a biannual report providing insights into viewership trends, covering key aspects such as hours viewed, premiere dates, and global availability. The report represents 99 per cent of Netflix viewing and covers over 18,000 titles, totalling nearly 100 billion hours, for a complete view of what’s being watched.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

