Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya, has announced the release of a new movie ‘Irin Ayanmo’ to celebrate her strength after the death of her child.

Ms Shokoya said on Instagram that, as an actress, she has always hoped to film a movie while pregnant.

According to the actress, the movie, directed by Abey Jomo and coordinated by Anike Olaniyi, tells a compelling and profound narrative.

Ms Shokoya, who hit the limelight with her role as Fatty Abebelube in the movie “Aye Loja,” revealed that while the journey didn’t unfold according to her initial plans, it unfolded according to divine plans.

The actress said she is grateful to be alive and sharing her story because several pregnant women die during childbirth.

“Someone was talking randomly beside me and said ‘This year has more numbers of pregnant women that died with a child in the womb and also women who gave birth and died’. I felt that deeply— this is not to mock anyone, but I know of two close people that it also happened to,” she stated.

She emphasised that despite the pain and bruises she endures, she is resilient and stronger than any challenges thrown her way.

The actress reassured her fans that they would catch a glimpse of her baby bump in the movie, noting that there’s no need for her to flaunt it on social media.

I lost my child at eight months

On 17 August, the actress candidly shared her experience of pregnancy loss through her Instagram account.

In an emotional video, she disclosed the heartbreaking news of losing the baby at eight months into her pregnancy.

Expressing her anticipation and joy for the imminent arrival, Ms Shokoya had embarked on a trip with hopeful expectations, only to face the devastating reality of losing her bundle of joy.

The actress stated the sacrifices and challenges she encountered during her pregnancy journey, urging her followers not to pass judgement on her.

You’re a mother

In the comment section of her post, colleagues rallied around her, offering words of encouragement and strength.

Nigerian actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina said she saw how unsure, tensed, and confused when she wanted to say ‘As a mother’, saying she is a mother.

Ms Oluwashina, in her words of encouragement, said Ms Shokoya’s dedication to carrying and nurturing the child for months.

She pointed out that every choice Ms Shokoya made regarding her diet during the pregnancy reflected her commitment to the baby’s well-being.

Furthermore, Ms Oluwashina highlighted that being a mother goes beyond just giving birth; it involves understanding the child’s nuances, such as recognising when the child is sleeping, awake, or in a playful mood.

This, according to Ms Oluwashina, exemplifies the true essence of motherhood.

Describing Ms Shokoya as a resilient, authentic, and supportive colleague, Ms Oluwashina expressed anticipation, along with other colleagues, for the upcoming

extraordinary movie.

Describing Ms Shokoya as a resilient, authentic, and supportive colleague, Ms Oluwashina expressed anticipation, along with other colleagues, for the upcoming extraordinary movie.

