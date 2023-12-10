Controversial Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has revealed the reasons she converted from Christianity to Islam.

The 45-year-old actress converted to Islam following her marriage to filmmaker, Kazeem Adeoti in 2022.

After her marriage, the popular Yoruba actress changed her name to Hajia Meenah.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Aigbe said she converted to Islam because of her love for her husband.

She said, “I love my husband so much. I don’t think any woman would have gone through what I went through if it wasn’t for love. I didn’t have to. I meant I’m comfortable; I have kids. So, it is because of love that I remarried.

“I’m such a lover girl. I’m very emotional. I love love. I just decided on my own to convert to Islam because I love my [Muslim] husband so much. When it comes to religion, I’m a very liberal person. I love my husband so much and he is a very religious person. So, I just felt that after COVID-19, I was already struggling with going to church so I just decided to follow my husband’s religion.

“Converting to Islam made our bond tighter and sweeter. And it’s exciting for me because I’m learning the religion [Islam] and at the end of the day, we are serving one God.”

Alleged infidelity

However, her marriage to Mr Adeoti is shrouded in controversies.

Mr Adeoti’s first wife, Oluwafunsho Asiwaju, claims that Aigbe started an affair with him while still married to her second husband, Gentry.

Despite the criticism, the actress continues to share affectionate moments with her new husband on social media, including a recent holiday to some exotic locations.

The trend of actresses converting to Islam is not unique, as seen with Funke Akindele, who adopted the name Khadijat after marrying Alhaji Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede.

Liz Da Silva, formerly a Christian, converted to Islam after having a child with a Muslim man named Olaoye, she took the name Aishat.

Another actress, Lizzy Anjorin, discovered Islam later in life. Though her mother is a Muslim, She adopted the names Sekinat and Aishat, and her daughter’s Muslim name is Rufaidat.

