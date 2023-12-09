Movie title: Blood Vessel

Running Time: 1 hour 58 minutes

Released Date: 8 December 2023

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Producers: Roxanne Adekunle-Wright, Arafat Bello-Osagie, Agozie Ugwu

Director: Moses Inwang

Writer: Jeffery Musa David

Cast: Adaobi Dibor, David Ezekiel, Jidekene Achufusi, Sylvester Ekanem, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Alex Cyr Budin, Francis Duru, Jide Achufusi, Bimbo Manuel, Oyibo Rebel, and René Mena.

No doubt 2023 had been quite an impressive year for Nollywood film lovers with strings of incredible titles like Shanty Town, Gangs of Lagos, The Trade, Jagun Jagun, Brotherhood, and Black Book, spurring exciting entertainment across various genres of movies.

What has been an exceptional year for Nigerian movie producers and enthusiasts is wrapping up with yet another blockbuster, “Blood Vessel”.

Produced by Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios, this gripping mystery and crime thriller, directed by Moses Inwang, draws inspiration from a real-life story, and its setting is in Nembe, a community in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

“Blood Vessel” unfolds its drama-laden narrative in the heart of the Niger Delta region, where fate intertwines the lives of Abbey, Boma, Degbe, Olotu, Tekena, and Oyinbraekemi.

Their collective escape from their community’s upheaval with the military leads them to become inadvertent stowaways on a mysterious vessel. They are subsequently thrust into a perilous journey fraught with unforeseen dangers.

What initially promised a chance at a better life soon transforms into a harrowing struggle for survival, testing the boundaries of friendship, exposing betrayal, and exploring the intricacies of love and vulnerability.

Beyond its surface narrative, “Blood Vessel” delves into the profound immigration experience of individuals from lower-income countries, weaving a tapestry that explores themes of love, friendship, loyalty, and brotherhood.

The characters of Abbey, Boma, Degbe, Olotu, Tekena, and Oyinbraekemi embark on divergent paths of survival.

Tekena and Olotu seek prosperity abroad, Boma and Degbe flee the clutches of the military after a protest gone awry, and ill-fated lovers Abbey and Oyinbraekemi strive to escape the clutches of destiny.

Plot

The storyline kicks off with Abbey, the protagonist’s narrative, he tells the story of the once-serene Waijini community now-disrupted by the audacious youth’s protest against oil spillage and corporate malpractices, resulting in a tragic clash with the military.

Amid the chaos, Abbey, a romantic at heart, finds himself entangled in a complex web. His lover, Onyinbrakemi, is trapped in her father’s house, facing the threat of being sent to Warri for an abortion after her pregnancy is discovered by her father, Ebieye.

Driven by love and a determination to overcome the obstacles, Abbey and Onyin decide to elope. Their unplanned escape intertwines with the fates of Tekena and Olotu, two brothers seeking passage abroad, and Boma and Degbe, pivotal figures in the community protest.

As they evade the military’s siege, and seek refuge, Tekena becomes ensnared by a python believed to be Adumu, the water god. While Onyin attempts to educate the group about the significance of the water god, Degbe and Boma hastily kill the snake and eat it, a sacrilege that leaves Onyin apprehensive about the potential consequences.

In their quest for safety, a better life, and the freedom to love, the six protagonists find themselves onboard a ship sailing to Brazil , courtesy of Mr Perekemi. Hidden to an isolated compartment with strict instructions, their journey takes a tumultuous turn when Mr Perekemi’s absence due to failing health leaves them at the mercy of the vessel’s owners, Igor and his team.

Facing hunger, illness, and growing impatience, the group is thrust into a desperate struggle for survival as they navigate the challenges that unfold in their bid for a better life.

Character Analysis

The film curated a cast that not only embodied their characters through action but also authentically conveyed the essence of the Nembe through its language and culture.

The film skillfully wields language as a powerful communication tool, establishing a psychological closeness not only to the movie’s setting but also revealing crucial details about the characters. For instance, Onyin’s proficiency in both Igbo and Ijaw was intricately linked to her Igbo grandmother, providing deeper insight into her character.

Reserved for industry veterans such as Bimbo Manuel, Francis Duru, and Ebere Onyiuke, among others, the main cast features emerging talents like Daniel Ezekiel, Abbey, Adaobi Dibor, Sylvester Ekanem, and Obina Òkè nwa.

Movie Analysis

Blood Vessel is a roller coaster of emotions with an intriguing storyline that sets it apart as a mysterious crime thriller.

Although, the initial scene of the movie opens on a conflicting note, captivating viewers but also leaving them in suspense about the overarching theme of the film.

Moses Inwang’s directorial finesse, coupled with a compelling script and outstanding performances, makes this film a must-watch for those seeking a gripping and emotionally charged cinematic experience.

In terms of production, the cinematography and visual effects in Blood Vessel are noteworthy. The film captures the stark contrast between the serene landscapes of the Niger Delta and the harsh realities faced by the characters.

The mysterious ship becomes a character in itself, shrouded in suspense and adding an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative. Also, the water shots in the movie are commendable.

One of the film’s notable strengths lies in its ability to evoke a myriad of emotions. From the opening scenes that depict the devastating effects of oil pollution on a once-peaceful community to the intense moments of survival on the mysterious ship, Blood Vessel masterfully elicits empathy, fear, and hope from the audience.

The characters, portrayed by a talented ensemble cast, breathe life into the narrative, making it easy for viewers to invest emotionally in their struggles and triumphs.

The film’s exploration of themes such as friendship, betrayal, love, vulnerability, time, and chance adds layers of depth to the overall storyline.

As the characters navigate challenges, the audience is taken on a profound journey that extends beyond the screen. The immigration experience from lower-income countries is poignantly depicted, shedding light on the complexities of love, loyalty, and brotherhood.

While the film boasts a compelling narrative, there are some unresolved aspects that leave the audience pondering. The fate of Onyin’s pregnancy remains shrouded in mystery, untouched as their sea voyage commences.

Theme

The film delves into a multitude of themes. It sparks discussions on youth immigration and pervasive systemic corruption in Nigeria. At its core, the narrative revolves around the theme of love, dissecting its various facets through the lenses of Storge, Eros, Philia, and Fatuous.

Storge, the familial love, unfolds in the protective embrace of a father for his daughter. The storyline showcases a father’s unwavering commitment to his daughter. It deminstrates his willing to undertake any risk to ensure the safety of his beloved child.

Meanwhile, Eros, the romantic love, blossoms between Onyin and Abbey, poised to overcome every obstacle in its path, even though its fate is tragically sealed.

Amidst the captivating exploration of love, the film further explores the profound dimensions of Phillia, the brotherhood love, embodied in the bond between Olutu and Tekena. This unique connection becomes a testament to sacrifice, as Olutu willingly becomes a sacrificial offering for Tekena’s survival.

Flashbacks reveal that Onyin’s mother, facing the challenge of infertility, sought the intervention of Adumu, the water god. However, the film explains that Onyin, as a child of Adumu, is not meant to intertwine with humanity if she is to thrive.

Furthermore, the narrative takes a compelling turn by exploring the consequences of Boma and Degbe’s actions. Their unwitting act of killing a snake believed to embody the water god, sets the stage for the tragic events within the vessel. The film interestingly weaves together these threads of tradition and divine repercussions, shedding light on the complexities of the character’s choices and the inextricable ties between their actions and the unfolding consequences.

The film sheds light on the reasons behind Degbe and Boma’s disdain for Abbey. Born out of his mother’s struggle with childlessness, Abbey carries the weight of being labelled ‘Omeni,’ a term designating him as a child born by a woman not married to her father.

The film also mirrors the harsh realities of youth immigration and the corrosive effects of systemic corruption. These underlying themes contribute to the film’s richness, elevating it beyond a mere love story to a thought-provoking commentary on societal issues.

In essence, the movie transcends traditional storytelling by skillfully intertwining themes of love, sacrifice, and societal challenges, offering audiences a nuanced and compelling cinematic experience that lingers in the mind long after the credits roll.

Verdict:

8/10

This film stands out as a captivating experience that leaves an indelible mark.

It is a well-woven narrative of emotions and delivers an intricate storyline that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

