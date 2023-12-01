Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled its content lineup to herald the festive season.

In a statement on Thursday, Netflix announced that the movie, Blood Vessel, debuts on 8 December.

The highly awaited movie captures the story of six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution. They stowed away on a mysterious ship without realising the dangers that awaited them.

A mystery and crime thriller film from the stables of Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios, Blood Vessel, is directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Agozie Ugwu, Arafat Bello-Osagie & Roxanne Adekunle-Wright.

With a vibrant cast list including David Ezekiel, Obinna Okenwa, Levi Chikere, Adaobi Dibor, and Jide Kene Achufusi, Blood Vessel has all the promises of an exciting movie.

The thriller is coming on the trail of Play NetWork’s previous release in June 2022 on Netflix, Glamour Girls.

Blood Vessel is one of the seven titles, including Aníkulápó: The Series, Ólòtūré: The Series, War: Wrath and Revenge that Netflix announced last August will be premiering on the platform.

More titles

Therefore, the fun starts with Blood Vessel, as many more titles are expected to hit the platform in December, including War: Wrath and Revenge, which is scheduled to Premier on 28 December.

A spin-off from the famous Sons of the Caliphate, War: Wrath and Revenge follows Nuhu Bala’s rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

The title, from the Stables of Ebonylife Studios, has Mo Abudu as its executive producer and Heidi Uys as its supervising producer.

Produced and directed by Dimbo Atiya, War: Wrath and Revenge stars Nollywood’s finest crop of talents, including Rahama Sadau, Mofe Duncan, Uzee Usman, Patrick Doyle, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Ayoola Ayolola, Yakubu Mohammed and many more.

Other titles to enjoy this December include Christmas as Usualand Hilda: Season 3, which hit the platform on the 6 and 7 of December, respectively.

The drama continues with The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 on the 14th of the month. After that, on the 15th, Christmas as Usual, Young Sheldon: Season 6, Carol & The End of The World, Yoh’ Christmas.

On the 19th, Trevor Noah Where Was I will be available for viewing. The next day, Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar will be released on the platform. On 29, viewers can watch Berlin.

Other local titles on the platform you can watch include Ijogbon, The Black Book, The One for Sarah and The Rise of Igbinogun.

Catch these and many more this December, only on Netflix.

