MultiChoice took a bold step to address the rising challenges of piracy by hosting an anti-piracy event tagged ‘Piracy Untells Our Stories’.

The event aimed to foster collaboration among key stakeholders, develop strategies, and offer solutions in the ongoing battle against content theft and how it impacts industries, resulting in loss of revenue and jobs.

Held on Saturday in Lagos, the highlights included in-depth discussions, knowledge sharing, and the formulation of effective countermeasures to combat piracy in the digital age.

The Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice West Africa, Busola Tejumola, emphasised the need to host such an event where the objective is to exchange knowledge, encourage collaboration between industry players, discuss and develop initiatives to raise public awareness about the consequences of piracy and the importance of supporting legitimate content as piracy is a shared problem.

Ms Tejumola said MultiChoice recently earned the Promax Awards 2023 for its pioneering campaign, Piracy Untells Our Stories.

She said the company invested over $85 million in local content in the last two decades, creating opportunities for young creators to earn a living from their work, an investment the company states is under threat due to the negative effect of piracy.

“As we navigate the complex landscape of digital content distribution, it is imperative that we unite against the common threat of piracy. Piracy takes away all that a producer has worked for. Our event signifies a commitment to collaborative efforts, where industry leaders share insights, develop strategies, and fortify our defences against content theft. I urge everyone to join the fight against piracy. Together, we can ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for the creative industry,” she said.

During a panel discussion, Victor Okhai, president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, emphasised the importance of effective communication in the battle against piracy. He pointed out that a significant hurdle in this fight is the need for more communication in a language that the average person can comprehend.

According to him, the messaging from the Nigerian Copyright Commission and other relevant organisations should be tailored to suit the audience.

“The biggest challenge with fighting piracy is that we do not communicate in the language the common person understands. I think the messaging from the Nigerian Copyright Commission and concerned bodies must be tailored to the audience,” he said.

Legal Practitioner and Intellectual Property Expert, Obafemi Agaba, reiterated that understanding the danger of piracy is a critical strategy in the fight against piracy.

“We need to let people understand the danger piracy causes to talent. MultiChoice and other relevant parties must advocate for funding the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) in the fight against piracy.”

Other panel members include Charles Amudipe, an official of the telecoms regulator NCC, and Chinenye Nworah, producer of Slum King.

