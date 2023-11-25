Movie Title: Lugard

Running time: 1 hour 44 minutes

Director: Tunde Olaye

Writers: Laduda Quadri and Segun Akejeje

Cast: Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Adeniyi Johnson, Hafiz ‘Saka’ Oyetoro, Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adebayo, Omowunmi Dada, Zack Orji, Norbert Young, Laduba Quadri Qidad, Kalu Ikeagwu, Tunji Adeyemo

Over the years, cultism has persistently plagued tertiary institutions. During the early days of Nollywood, many flicks were released around these social vices; “Another Campus Tale” (1997) and ‘Silent Night’ (1996) were classic examples.

While recent cinematic flicks have been somewhat reticent on cultism in higher education, Linda Ikeji’s “Dark October” stands out as an exception. Inspired by the harrowing real-life incident of the Aluu-4, where four University of Port Harcourt students fell victims to a mob over a decade ago, the film serves as a sad reminder of the gravity of the university happenings.

However, Lugard sets a standard as the movie thrusts deep into the realities of happenings in Nigerian Universities; the film not only serves as a satirical commentary on the prevailing system but also infuses a substantial dose of suspense.

Positioned as a family-oriented film, “Lugard” not only enthrals audiences with its suspenseful narrative but also strikes a chord with the collective memories of those intimately acquainted with the landscapes of Nigerian universities and the dynamics of student unionism; there were scenes in the movie almost every Nigerian university student could relate with.

The strength of “Lugard” lies not only in its portrayal of campus unrest and corruption but also in its ability to humanise the characters.

The movie Lugard tells the intriguing story of an intelligent new entrant in a university who was initiated into cultism due to his intimidating brainpower. After his first assignment, which led to the death of a rival confraternity leader, Lugard’s life is being hunted.

Plot

The movie opens with a cult attack on a man who ran to save his life but was later ambushed by his attackers; he was referred to as ‘Powerline’ by the leader of the cult group, whose name was Mendoza.

While Mendoza and his boys are about to kill him, there is a sudden thunderstorm that sparkles an uproar, and both Mendoza and his boys run away. Such an exciting opening that would gripe you with suspense, having you adjust your seat correctly and settle your mind for the journey the movie is about to take you through.

The following scenes open you to another story of a young man in Southeastern Nigeria named Francis; he just finished his NYSC and has just been retained by the organisation where he spent his youth service. When he returns to meet his mother, who lives in poverty, he breaks the good news of life he is about to enter; he tells his mother about the house, the car, the increased salary and all the goodies that the company promises to offer.

But just in that moment, when things were about to change for him and his mother, that moment the poor woman was about to celebrate the answers to her long-aged prayers, came a group of cultists from the school. It turned out that Francis was a notorious cultist in school, whose operation name was Consultant.

The cult group came to kill him as a payback for his many atrocities while in school. He and his mother pleaded that the cult group should spare his life, and for a moment, they did but only returned and shot him in his head, right before his mother, a poor widow.

But that is not the story of Lugard. Lugard’s story begins in the subsequent scenes. Lugard is a charismatic and intelligent university student leading an anti-corruption group called the Vanguard. When the university administration raises fees, Lugard fearlessly spearheads a peaceful protest, drawing attention to the rampant corruption within the institution.

Lugard and his team, ‘the Vanguard’, strongly opposed the school authorities. He spurred up a peaceful protest that soon gained the school authority’s attention, and then they summoned him. He was presented with a dicey offer, one that he couldn’t just have said no to, yet he stood his ground and walked away, even fully aware that he had only freely purchased trouble for himself. Lugard knew he had a more considerable problem, as he constantly dreamed that he was gunned to death.

However, relentless in killing him, Little, the leader of another cult group, Red Confraternity, conspired with the student union government. With the help of Matilda, Lugard’s girlfriend, through diabolic mediums, they were able to pin Lugard down literally.

As if that was not enough, his true identity was exposed, that the now admired leader and anti-corruption activist, Lugard, was once a very dangerous cultist himself. What would become his fate now?

Movie Analysis

A bit of history: Cultism in Nigeria began as far back as 1952; this was during the pre-colonial era. It started as fraternities, confined within university campuses to maintain law and order on campuses. However, with the influx of multiple cult groups, values were worn out, and it gradually degenerated into a violent set, distorting law and order.

This visual exploration of the complex societal issue is vividly captured in the film “Lugard,” set within the campus of Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State. This deliberate choice of location adds a distinctive visual appeal and fosters a profound emotional connection to the movie’s central themes.

“Lugard” skillfully weaves various sub-stories into a cohesive narrative, ensuring that these auxiliary plots do not overshadow the central motif. Characters like Francis, Little, and others contribute to the multifaceted layers of the storyline.

The movie employs the literary technique of flashbacks to interlink these sub-stories with the central theme, heightening suspense and providing a logical coherence to the overall plot.

For instance, the man who was chased and almost killed in the first scene gave more intriguing insights into Lugard’s identity in the later stages.

Away from the sub-stories, the movie drew a sharp contrast between the different cult groups in school. At the same time, some fraternities lean towards violence, and the film portrays another set that strives to uphold justice, law, and order. This juxtaposition serves to underscore the multifaceted nature of cultism, showcasing both its destructive and seemingly noble dimensions within the university context.

Thematic, didactic, satirical

The movie is highly didactic; by this, we mean that it is intended to teach, particularly in having moral instruction as an ulterior motive. There are a lot of take-homes from this title, which positions the movie as a family-oriented movie.

The dialogue was highly philosophical but not out of context. The themes of justice, vengeance, betrayal, cultism, corruption, and friendship were predominant.

The movie masterfully employs satire to expose the paradoxes within the student union government, ostensibly a body advocating for student welfare but portrayed as more concerned with individual gains. A scene depicts this when the student Union president prostrates like a lizard after promising the students outside that he will face the school administration like a blizzard.

The movie satires the systemic corruption in the university, and it showcases the micro-reality of Nigerian politics.

The movie Lugard also explores the pettiness of various cult groups; Nigerian students are all too familiar with cult group pettiness, such as being cautioned or threatened with death for wearing the colour of their fraternity.

The movie also gives justification for the characters’ actions by humanising their characters. It doesn’t just show their flaws and weaknesses, but the film, through various literary devices like intriguing dialogue and flashbacks, shows why some characters act the way they do.

Tolu’s resentment towards Lugard, for instance, finds justification in the latter’s separation of Tolu from his love, Mary. Similarly, the vendetta between Lugard and Little is not without reason, as past tragedies involving lost loved ones intertwine their fates logically and synchronously.

Furthermore, the film subtly captures significant details, such as Lugard and his Vanguard set consistently donning African outfits, symbolising the underlying values of the group. These nuances enrich the narrative, elevating the viewing experience and inviting audiences to delve deeper into the characters’ intricacies and motivations.

Shortfalls

The scriptwriters, Tunde Laoye, the director, Quadri Qidad, and Segun Akejeje, flatten the characters in “Lugard.” Except for the title character, all other characters were so flat that you’d think they served no purpose other than garnering the film, while the main character is “lonely at the top.” We know Lugard is a final-year psychology student, but we know nothing about what his comrades’ studies.

We also don’t know what Tolu (Adeniyi Johnson), his betrayer, studies other than that he’s a jealous man and a cultist. We also don’t know what Little, the assassin, studies. For a film about students, we’re in the dark as to what these students study in school.

Also, the character of Lugard outweighs the actor, played by Laduba Qidad, and it won’t be compelling. The feeling was always bigger than him. Although he constantly struggled with the character, the delivery of nature was relatively not maximised.

Lastly, the movie risked overlapping several conflicting ideas, from Lugard stopping Tolu from dating Mary because they are both members of the Vanguard Group to him kissing Mary without any proper definition of their relationship. There was a constant overlap of ideas.

Verdict

7/10

The movie meets and goes beyond what viewers might have anticipated, possibly offering a more intense, thought-provoking, or immersive experience than expected.

The movie, though produced in 2021, is now showing on Prime Video.

