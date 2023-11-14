Best of Nollywood Awards has officially released nomination lists and categories for the 2023 Nollywood award ceremony.

Stylised as BON Awards, the annual film event honours outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry.

Shanty Town, Herdsmen, and Underbelly dominate the line-up of various categories in the just-released nominee list.

Shanty Town, a 2023 Nigerian crime thriller, was created by Xavier Ighorodje and Chinenye Nworah, who doubles as the producer, bagged 15 of the total 29 categories of the BON Awards.

The six-part series released to Netflix on 20 January 2023 featured series stars Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sola Sobowale, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and other actors brought their A-game to make the series one of the most talked about in the year under review.

Herdsmen is also leading with 11 nominations, produced by Chloe Coko and directed by Toka Mcbaror. The movie, shot in Kaduna, is based on fiction and first-hand experience and looks at the herdsmen-farmer crisis in Nigeria.

The movie, which boasts stars like Efe Irele, Ali Nuhu, Nura M.C Khan, Colins Baror, Chuks Chyke, Broda Shaggy, Perry, Ime Bishop Umoh and others, talks about the misconception about herders and how evil people have used the excellent name “Herdsmen” to perpetrate crimes.

Nonetheless, Underbelly also takes the stage with 11 nominations. Tunde Aina produced the movie. The movie is a thrilling and suspenseful epic that explores the themes of love, betrayal, and survival in a harsh and unforgiving environment.

Underbelly is the story of two friends who travel from the western part of Nigeria to the north to pursue greener pastures. Things Fall apart when one falls in love with the wrong woman.

BON Awards, first held in December 2009 in Ikeja, Lagos State, has continued to be a creative strata for the Nigerian movie industry. Every edition of the award ceremony is usually hosted by different states in Nigeria, including Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, Kano, Ekiti, Delta, and Abia, among others.

The host state for the 2023 edition will be unveiled soon.

This year’s edition of the annual award ceremony will be held on December 22.

A complete compilation of the award ceremony is listed below:

1. BEST CHILD ACTOR (FEMALE)

Nominees

1. Princess Kosi (The Other one)

2. Angel (Here Love Lies)

3. Fisayomi Amodemaja (Keji)

4. Darasimi Nadi (Obara’m)

2. BEST SOCIAL MESSAGE

Nominees

1. Black Harvest

2. Asa

3. Sister

4. Herdsmen

5. SHANTY Town

3. BEST SHORT FILM

Nominees

1. Za

2. Agogo

3. A Playboy’s Nightmare

4. She was not at war; I was

5. Tales of the browbeaten

4. DOCUMENTARY

Genius in Disguise

5. SPECIAL EFFECT

Nominees

1. Underbelly

2. Herdsmen

3. Shanty Town

4. Ite

5. Inadvertence

6. SOUNDTRACK

Nominees

1. Obara’m

2. The other one

3. Underbelly

4. Herdsmen

5. Inadvertence

7. SOUND

Nominees

1. Shanty Town

2. Here Love Lies

3. House of Secrets

4. Herdsmen

5. Obara’m

8. BEST USE OF COSTUME

Nominees

1. Dice

2. Herdsmen

3. Underbelly

4. Ite

5. Shanty Town

9. SCREENPLAY

Nominees

1. Afamefuna

2. Asa

3. 50/50

4. Here love lies

5. The other one

10. USE OF FOOD

Nominees

1. Ifedichie

2. Time Travel

3. Inadvertence

4. Here Love Lies

5. 50/50

11. BEST KISS

Nominees

1. Kiki Bakare/Mimisola Daniels (Egun)

2. Efe Irele/Shawn Faqua (House of Secrets)

3. Olu Adebamowo/Kiitan Bukola (Square One)

12. BEST USE OF MAKEUP

Nominees

1. SOJ

2. Shanty Town

3. Underbelly

4. Herdsmen

13. EDITING

Nominees

1. House of Secrets

2. Shanty Town

3. Black Harvest

4. The other one

5. Keji

14. PRODUCTION DESIGN

Nominees

1. Underbelly

2. Herdsmen

3. Black Harvest

4. House of Secrets

5. Shanty Town

15. CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nominees

1. House of Secrets

2. Shanty Town

3. Ite

4. Herdsmen

5. Underbelly

16. MOST PROMISING ACTOR

Nominees

1. Smart Conrad (Underbelly)

Nura Mc Khan (Herdsmen)

3. Olu Adebamowo (Square one)

4. Olaiya Temitope (Inadvertence)

17. MOST PROMISING ACTRESS

Nominees

1. Tierny Olalere (Inadvertence)

2. Chinelo Enemchukwu (Ifedichie)

3. 50/50 (Funke Tanimola)

4. Olusola Adeola (Time Travel)

18. BEST INDIGENOUS

Nominees

1. Afamefuna

2. Obara’m

3. Ifedichie

4. Underbelly

5. Herdsmen

