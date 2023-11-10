Nigeria continues to play a critical role in world politics, economics, movies and music, but only a few know how far the country has come in these matters.

From the space race of the 60s to the solidifying of Hollywood, birthed around 1910, the West African nation, dubbed the Giant of Africa, has been a constant feature in some of the most essential world-changing events.

For instance, unknown to many, before a successful moon landing could happen, the US needed to test manned and unmanned spacecraft.

In October 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched Project Mercury, a five-year, $400 million project designed to test the viability of human space travel.

Launching a spacecraft into orbit required ground controls in countries along the Earth’s orbital track. NASA built 18 stations in strategic, global locations, including Nigeria, newly independent from British rule.

As a result, NASA built the first satellite earth station in Nigeria, the NASA Tracking Station 5, in 1961 in Kano to monitor the Gemini and Apollo space missions. The tracking station still stands to this day.

A few years before, Nigeria, precisely Enugu State, played host to the cast and crew of the movie, ‘The Mark of the Hawk’.

Directed by Michael Audley, ‘The Mark of the Hawk’ signals the prevalent struggles of the time: Nationalism.

The Mark of the Hawk

Obam, played by the legendary Sydney Poiter, was just elected as the newest member of the legislative council but is faced with an identity crisis.

His brother, also rooted in activism, describes him and his wife, Renee (Eartha Kitt), as “the not quite African wife and a council member who is not quite so African as he likes to think.”

One of the only natives on the council, Obam soon finds himself caught in an impossible battle. On one side are the interests of the British colonists; on the other are those of his people. It will take the help of Obam’s wife, Renee, and sympathetic missionary Bruce Craig (John McIntire) to keep the situation from boiling over.

While Obam is not entirely accepted in Council because of the colour of his skin, his people are doubtful of his alliances. His brother was expelled from school for not being politically agreeable—the same reason he was removed from the church.

It is also captured in the tauntings of his younger brother; “I’ve been thrown out of a white man’s school. If this is a white man’s house, I expect to be thrown out. You think you represent the people? Well, we are the people, and we didn’t elect you. If you want to stand with Africa, stand with us.”

Obam, which translates to Hawk, also the symbol of the resistance, makes several demands of the Council, including allowing men to vote to end the curfew.

As the agitation for self-rule rages, the colonialists are wary about the “dangerous” teachings of the church, the belief that all men are equal, and the hope for social justice.

Having put his faith in reason by way of the Council and the church and failed on both counts, Obam has to make tough decisions.

While the movie does not establish Nigeria as its location, the use of the Igbo language and Eastern Nigerian fabrics is prominent. Despite not being African, the lead cast spoke the Igbo language sparingly.

Other casts of the movie include Juano Hernandez, John McIntire, Helen Horton, Marne Maitland, Gerard Heinz, Patrick Allen, Earl Cameron, Francis Matthews, Frederick Treves, Ewen Solon, Lockwood West, Harold Siddons, Bill Nagy, Andy Ho and Lionel Ngakane.

The film also featured local actors, even though they did not get due credit.

Critical reviews

Released in March 1957, ‘The Mark of the Hawk’ was partially shot on location in Nigeria, after which Universal bought the distribution rights.

Reports say that some scenes were shot in the Premier’s Lodge. For that, the then Premier of the Eastern Region, Nnamdi Azikiwe, had to vacate the house for them for a few days.

A movie about racial tensions, ‘The Mark of the Hawk’ also touches on the exploration of the British in China.

However, the film, despite parading excellent actors, was a creation of Hollywood, the American movie industry, as it paraded mostly American actors.

Critics of the movie wondered whether it would have taken a different turn if it had featured African and British in the leads instead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

