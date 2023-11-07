As the year gradually ends, cinema enthusiasts have been treated to many extraordinary films, setting new benchmarks for storytelling and visual brilliance.

The good news is that the cinematic journey is far from over, as Film One Entertainment has just unveiled a thrilling lineup of captivating narratives that promise to keep us glued to our seats.

At a recent event held in Lekki Lagos, the Nigerian-owned production and distribution company, FilmOne, exhibited a lineup of flicks that will be rolling out this year end.

Moses Babatope, the Group Deputy Managing Director of FilmHouse Group, opened the event by expressing his gratitude to the attendees, acknowledging the hard work of the FilmHouse Group staff, and setting the tone for an exciting evening of film revelations.

The upcoming films including Hollywood films like Freelance, The Killer, Bank Alert, Journey to Bethlehem and Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Others are Napoleon, The Marvels, Aqua man and the Lost Kingdom.

The entertainment powerhouse have promised a diverse range of genres and themes, ensuring there’s something for every moviegoer’s taste.

From pulse-pounding action to heartwarming dramas and imaginative fantasies to thought-provoking narratives, Film One Entertainment says it is poised to deliver an unparalleled cinematic adventure.

The highlighted Nollywood titles in the lineup include:

– Adire

Adire tells the tale of a retired prostitute on the run who moves to a small town and starts a lingerie-making business (made from her signature Adire material), which inevitably empowers conservative women. But her efforts anger the self-instilled leader, Folasade, the deaconess and wife to the town’s preacher. The movie, directed by Adeoluwa Owu, featured actors like Damilola Ogunsi, Femi Branch, and Adebola Adeyela.

– Small Talk

Directed by Biodun Stephen, ‘Small Talk’ explores the consequences of a devoted driver’s mindless chit-chat that leads to a robbery at his boss’s home, testing the limits of loyalty and the power of silence.

It tells the story of an overzealous driver who announces to all and sundry that his dearly beloved boss is returning to Nigeria. When the boss is robbed, and investigations begin, he is at the centre of it all. The movie featured casts like Arimoro, Moet Abebe, Blessing Nze, Greg Ojefua, Isabae U, Ajayi Korexx, Lizzy Jay, Timilehin Ojeola, Mofe Okorodudu, Bouche Oluwatosin and Micheal John.

– Egun

When a deceitful CEO plots to sell his company before it hits the revenue benchmark, robbing his employees of their promised rewards, a mysterious black magic appears in the office.

As fear grips the remaining trapped workers, they call upon a detective to unravel the enigma behind the black magic and expose the culprit before more lives are lost. The movie featured Bolaji Ogunmola, Uzor Arukwe, Femi Jacobs, Lateef Ademeji and Omowunmi Dada.

– Bank Alert

A former banker stumbles upon ₦500 million in his dormant bank account, setting off a chain of events in this suspenseful thriller starring Okey Bakassi, Kate Henshaw, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and Bolanle Ninolowo.

-‘Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story’

Directed by Kayode Kasum, this film celebrates the journey from rags to riches in the heart of Nnewi, with captivating performances by Stan Nze, Alex Ekubo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and Atlanta Bridget Johnson

– A Tribe called Judah

Directed by Funke Akindele and Adeoluwa Owu, the film depicts a family of five brothers who embark on a mall robbery to help their sick mother, only to confront armed robbers.

– Malaika

‘Malaika’ features Toyin Abraham, Emeka Ike, and Pelumi Olawuni in a story about a barren woman’s journey to self-discovery and healing, accompanied by a spiritual awakening.

-This is Lagos

Directed by Kenneth Gyang, ‘This Is Lagos’ follows Stevo, portrayed by Gabriel Afolayan, on his quest for superstardom in a city where everyone hides behind a mask.

