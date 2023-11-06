Barely a month after he made a passionate appeal, the worst fears of Nollywood actor and comedian John Okafor, famously known as Mr Ibu, has come to pass.

In a viral Instagram video in October, the comic actor solicited the prayers and financial assistance of his fans, saying that his doctors had recommended the amputation of his leg.

In the video, he said that although the medical director of this hospital said they are trying out other options, the best solution may be to cut off his leg.

“Just see me; if they cut off my leg, where do I go from here? Please pray for me, talk to God Almighty, and I don’t want my legs to be cut off. Thank you so much. God bless you,” Mr Ibu said.

However, sharing the latest update on his Instagram page, the 62-year-old actor, who also celebrated his birthday on his sickbed, notified Nigerians that, indeed, his leg had been amputated.

New reality

Mr Ibu’s family broke the news on his Instagram account.

It read, “As of 1 p.m. noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated. This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

“This development has been hard on us all, but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive. Please, we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians. At this stage, Daddy is still very delicate, and he needs all the help he can get.

“Thank you, everyone; the Okafor family is grateful, and we don’t take you for granted. In due time, Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported him during this period as soon as he’s stable,” the statement reads.

Recovery process

Since the news of his ill health broke, Mr Ibu has undertaken several surgeries and has gone into intensive care.

Following his public outcry, the Bukola Saraki Foundation would later announce that they had offset his hospital bills. The announcement caused a setback because his fans stopped contributing to the lifeline, thinking the Foundation had cleared all his accounts.

Setting the records straight, the foundation said after reaching out to Mr Ibu’s family, they covered his medical expenses at Living Heart Hospital up until 18 October.

Additionally, the NGO said the actor still requires a lot of financial assistance to sustain him in the present hospital where he has been admitted.

They also said Mr Ibu still requires additional assistance for his travel abroad for further treatment.

History

It is not the first time the actor has fallen sick. In March 2022, Mr Ibu was hospitalised at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre Abuja.

He told PREMIUM TIMES at the time that he fell ill after he was poisoned twice by his ‘village people’ during one of his numerous trips to his country home in Nkanu West, Enugu State.

Also, in 2020, Mr Ibu claimed his relatives paid his domestic staff to poison him because of his successful career.

In an interview with Nigezitv, Mr Ibu recounted how he was kidnapped and poisoned at an event in Nnewi. He also noted that his protruding stomach was a result of the poison.

Mr Ibu is one of Nigeria’s most talented comic characters.

The Enugu-born actor has featured in more than 200 Nollywood movies.

They include Mr Ibu (2004), Mr Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr Ibu in London (2004), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007).

