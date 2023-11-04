Movie Title: Arodan

Release Date: 10 February, 2023

Director: Segun Ogungbe

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Cast: Adunni Ade, Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Omowunmi Ajiboye, Taofeeq Abisogun, Bukky Biola, Omobolaji Ogungbe

A shortcoming of many Nigerian films is the need for originality in their plot. There must be a Google Drive link where each time a producer wants to make a movie, they go there, watch the thousands of existing films, and select one to copy.

So, it made sense when the producers of ‘Arodan’ wanted to tell the story of crossed-star lovers, and they looked for a way to creatively interpret it by introducing higher stakes and nuances. Unfortunately, in doing so, they became victims of the “Overdo” syndrome. This was because there was so much going on in the film that viewers could barely keep up.

Directed by Segun Ogunbe, ‘Arodan’ tells the story of a young woman banished from her village into an evil forest. Upon arriving, she discovers she is destined for a bigger purpose, including liberating an entire town.

Arodan offers several layers that boast of suitable moral lessons, a line-up of some of your favourite Yourba actors, to an extent an impressive casting, costumes well suited for the period in which the film was set, and good locations. However, its storyline is negatively daunting, a flaw that isn’t aided by the poor CGI effects used in the film.

The Plot

The film introduces us to a tribe where it is implied that there are cannibals who are about to capture a woman. We are suddenly taken to a palace where a prince refuses the advances of a woman, Romola, who is adamant about being his wife and the next queen of the village. Despite her seductive tactics, the prince remains strong. Later, we see the reason for his refusal: he was in love with Odere.

Romola soon learns of the prince’s romantic interest and plans with her friend to beat Odere to a pulp. However, their plan backfired as the prince learned about it and threatened Romola. In retaliation, Romola once again sabotages Odere. However, this turns darker as Romola frames Odere for stealing an idol at the village shrine.

This angers the king and chiefs, as the absence of that idol would wreak havoc on the village. Ignoring the claims of her innocence, Odere is banished to the evil forest. It was in the woods that she came across the cannibalistic tribe at the beginning. Unfortunately, she is captured and soon to be killed. In a twist of fate, she escapes only to face a hungry tiger.

When she thinks all hope is lost, a woman, Kukoyi, swoops in to save her. The woman reveals the reason behind her presence in the evil forest. She was kicked out of the village after the assassination of the former king many years ago. The death of her father created a power vacuum taken by a trusted aide. The trusted aide is bent on killing her, but she escapes and has been living in the forest since then.

Kukoyi further discloses that her presence in the forest is worthwhile, as she is on a mission to retrieve an item that can help restore peace to the village. Odere immediately joins Kukoyi on her quest, and they set out to help save lives and get their revenge.

The Good

As mentioned earlier, Arodan uses several nuances to make the film distance itself from easily being classified as a cliche. During its 1 hour, 30 minutes run, we saw it evolve from a story about star-crossed lovers to a mission quest, then to a revolution. Although the nuances did not work as effectively as expected, they gave the film a fresh feel and found a way to link each of the elements to one another.

The casting is quite impressive. In addition to the many familiar faces on screen, each actor possessed the range to bring their characters to life. Take Femi Adebayo, for example; he sold us on being the leader of a resistance, tired of a selfish king’s rule.

Arodan also takes a different approach in its creative direction vis-a-vis location. The film takes viewers back to an era that offers huge nostalgia, especially for the older generations. Everything from the costumes to the props was spot on.

The Bad

With the success of films like Anikulapo and Elesin Oba, one would think Nollywood producers finally got the memo that it’s okay to make a non-English speaking film. Arodan tried to appeal to the masses by using the English language instead of your. This was a flop as not only did English fail to achieve the desired effects of some of the dialogues, but it was apparent some actors had difficulties speaking the words. Additionally, the vocabulary used by some characters was unrealistic as they didn’t fit into how characters said during that era.

Arodan tried to hit too many birds with a single stone. The film is a classic example of a complicated plot. Only in it did we have a love triangle, a sudden mission quest, a revolution, and a cannibal tribe. While the writer tried their best to relate these elements to each other, they failed to tighten the loose ends fully. For example, suddenly, the prince who passionately loves Odere becomes non-existent when she is banished to the evil forest, or the cannibal tribe leader and a king described as ruthless are easily defeated.

Finally, there are some cinematic issues with the film. Arodan is a reminder of the need for Nollywood to invest more in advancing special effects. The scene where Kukoyi fought against a lion was a rib-cracking comedy.

Final Verdict

6/10. Stream it. ‘Arodan’ is not a one-trick pony and offers several elements, one of which you might love.

Arodan is now streaming on Prime Video.

