The family of the ailing Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, have given an update on his health status.

On 18 October, in a viral video, the comic actor went public about his ailment when he made a passionate appeal and announced a fundraiser to offset his medical bills at a Lagos hospital.

He said he had been hospitalised for two weeks because of a “strange and dangerous illness”. The actor, who turned 62 in October, also said the doctor had hinted that his legs might be amputated.

In the video, Mr Ibu, who lay on the hospital bed in the company of his wife and daughter, said, “ As I speak to you, I am still lying down in the hospital; the medical director of this hospital said that the best solution is that, in case his new idea didn’t work, the best idea is to cut off my leg.

“Just see me; if they cut off my leg, where do I go from here? Please pray for me, talk to God Almighty, and I don’t want my legs to be cut off. Thank you so much. God bless you.”

Following his public outcry, the Bukola Saraki Foundation would later announce that they had offset his hospital bills. The announcement caused a setback because his fans stopped contributing to the lifeline, thinking the Foundation had cleared all his accounts.

Setting the records straight, the foundation said after reaching out to Mr Ibu’s family, they covered his medical expenses at Living Heart Hospital up until 18 October.

Additionally, the NGO said the actor still requires a lot of financial assistance to sustain him in the present hospital where he has been admitted.

They also said Mr Ibu still requires additional assistance for his travel abroad for further treatment.

Update

On Tuesday, his family said Mr Ibu has undergone five major operations and is recuperating at the hospital.

“So far, Daddy has undergone five successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful, and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We appreciate all the donations made to this account, 1685687982, John I Okafor, Access Bank”.

“Thank you, and as soon as Daddy is better, he will personally acknowledge all donations!

We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilised quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment. The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians”, the family concluded.

The Enugu-born actor has featured in more than 200 Nollywood movies.

They include Mr Ibu (2004), Mr Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr Ibu in London (2004), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007).

