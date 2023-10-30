Nollywood actors, Kate Henshaw and Desmond Elliot have been unveiled as jury members for the much-anticipated 12th edition of The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

This was made known in a statement signed by the Head of PR & Media, Latasha Ngwube.

The event is scheduled for 5 to 11 November 2023 at Landmark Center Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

The international jury will award 14 global awards to the most outstanding movies.

They received over 2,000 films from more than 100 countries across five continents during its call for submission.

It also selected over 100 films and is now tasked with issuing their choice of finalists for the AFRIFF Global Awards.

Among the movies selected, the crime thriller “Orah” has been chosen as the opening night film.

“Orah,” directed by renowned Nigerian-Canadian filmmaker Lonzo Nzekwe, is a bold choice that perfectly aligns with this year’s festival theme: “Indigenous 2.0 Global.”

The film was shot in Canada and Nigeria in late 2022, adding a unique international flavour to the festival.

The jury

The AFRIFF 2023 jury is a star-studded lineup of experts and luminaries in filmmaking. It includes Stephen ‘Dr.’ Love, the producer of one of Netflix’s most-watched films of the year, “They Cloned Tyrone,” and Emmy-nominated Nigerian-British writer-producer Abby Ajayi.

The jury also features prominent figures like Nigerian film producer Greg Otudayo, award-winning author Tsitsi Dangarembga, and Lebanese-French actress and director Wafa’a Céline Halawi.

The jury is rounded out by Geneva Wasserman, an entertainment and technology expert from Dentsu; Cuban-American film producer Ranada Shepard; renowned Hollywood producer Nicholas Weinstock; film acquisition expert Busola Tejumola, who serves as the Head of Content at MultiChoice; the celebrated Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, and the multifaceted actor, filmmaker, and lawmaker Desmond Elliott.

AFRIFF 2023

During the festival, the international jury will bestow 14 Global Awards to honour exceptional achievements in visual storytelling.

AFRIFF, conceived by Chioma Ude, consistently offers a dynamic platform for African and diaspora cinema and filmmaking talent. It serves as more than just a film festival; it’s a place where ideas, business connections, and production opportunities flourish.

AFRIFF prides itself on being dedicated to raising the global profile of the African film industry and providing professionals with a stage to showcase their work to the world.

This year’s edition promises to be significant after the success of the 2022 edition, where Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Amazon’s Nanny, Sundance Grand Jury Prize, opened the festival.

Paramount, Amazon, Disney, Netflix, Showmax, Mediawan, DStv, Dentsu, the African Union, Canal Plus, Afreximbank and a host of global industry stakeholders attended the previous editions of the AFRIFF.

