The 19th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, held on Sunday, October 29, will remain memorable to attendees, film and media practitioners, and winners.

At the awards ceremony that had Ghana’s Camidoh, Nigeria’s KCee and highly talented Yinka Davies serenading nominees, African film enthusiasts, and practitioners, Nigeria’s Tobi Bakre and Nse Ikpe Etim won big awards of the night for their roles in ‘Gangs of Lagos’ and ‘4.4.44’ respectively.

Other films that won different categories include Senegal’s ‘Xale,’ which won Best Film and Best Costume Design categories; Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo,’ which won Best Film in African Language and Best Production Design as well as CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi’s ‘Mami Water,’ which won the Best Cinematography.

The 2023 edition of the film awards ceremony was held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, with Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson as hosts.

Highlights

Other highlights of the show include the moving tribute to the late founder of AMAA, Peace Marie Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe, who passed away in January 2023.

The touching tribute left several members of the Anyiam-Osigwe clan teary, as well as AMAA jury members, attendees, and other film practitioners.

Speaking at the event, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, a director of the board of AFA owners of AMAA, promised that the family will continue with the legacies of the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who impacted the African film industry and filmmakers before her passing away.

He stressed that the preparation for the 20th edition of AMAA has begun and promised to continue partnerships that have been created and made since the inception of the continental film award.

The continental awards ceremony also had performances from Nigeria Idol’s superstar, Zadok, who left the attendees and guests asking for more with his sterling performance.

Other standout wins

Also flying the Nigerian flag high with films by Nigerians, Jude Idada’s ‘Kofa’ won the Film by an African Abroad category.

Cameroonian documentary film ‘Le Spectre de Boko Haram’ also won the Best Documentary, while ‘Lions’ and ‘Jabari’ won the Best Short Film and Best Animation categories.

Another night highlight was the honour given to veteran actor Charles Olumo, aka Agbako. He was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Nigeria’s film industry as an actor with over 50 years of experience.

The event had in attendance incumbent Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture in Lagos state, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, former commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Pharmacist Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, George Anyiam-Osigwe, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, and Kite Anyiam-Osigwe.

Also in attendance were the Jury led by Keith Shiri, Shaibu Husseini, Steve Ayorinde, and several film practitioners that include Jimmy Jean-Louis, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Afolayan, Odunlade Adekola, Ngozi Nwosu, Charles Otudor and Ralph Nwadike.

Others are Bimbo Ademoye, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Tony Akposeri, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Foluke Daramola-Salako, Enyinna Nwigwe, Fred Amata, Segun Arinze, Seun Soyinka, Clarion Chukwurah, Papa Ajasco, and several others.

AMAA 2023 WINNERS LIST

1. Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film

• Lions – Ethiopia

2. Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation

• Jabari – Ghana

3. Best Documentary

• Le Spectre de Boko Haram – Cameroon

4. Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an

African Language

• Anikulapo – Nigeria

5. Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an

African-born director Living Abroad

• KOFA – Nigeria/Canada

6. Best Diaspora Short Film

• Raw Materials – Jamaica

7. Best Diaspora Documentary

• Sound of the Police – United States

8. Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

• Our Father, The Devil – United States

9. Best Achievement in Production Design

• Anikulapo – Nigeria

10. Best Achievement in Costume Design

• Xalé – Senegal

11. Best Achievement in Make-Up

• Mami Wata – Nigeria

12. Best Achievement in Soundtrack

• Fight Like a Girl – Rwanda

13. Best Achievement in Visual Effects

• Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria

14. Best Achievement in Sound

• Sira – Burkina Faso

15. Best Achievement in Cinematography

• Mami Wata – Nigeria

16. Best Achievement in Editing

• Omen – DRC

17. Best Achievement in Screenplay

• Xalé – Senegal

18. National Film and Video Censors Board

(NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

• Mami Wata

19. Best Young/Promising Actor

• Maleek Sanni – Gangs of Lagos

20. Best Actor in a Supporting Role

• Jimmy Jean-Louis -Rise – United States

21. Best Actress in a Supporting Role

• Rokhaya Niang – Xalé – Senegal

22. Best Actor in a Leading Role

• Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood – Nigeria

23. Best Actress in a Leading Role

• Nse Ikpe-Etim – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) –

Nigeria

24. Debut Feature by a Director

• Baloji – Omen – DRC

25. Best Director

• Apolline Traore – Sira

26. Best Film

• Xalé – Senegal

