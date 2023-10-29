It is usually not easy to navigate the waters of directing a movie, especially for younger, rookie, and emerging directors; this has inspired Nollywood filmmaker Steve Gukas to embark on a new project he calls ‘First Features’.

The Plateau-State-born filmmaker is training emerging directors and walking them through the business of filmmaking, an opportunity he did not enjoy during his early days.

In this Interview, the multi-award-winning movie director, known for his directorial works like ‘Living in Bondage’ the remake, ‘93 Days’ and ‘Keeping Faith’, speaks more about his drive and his latest cinematic piece, ‘Kill Boro.’

PT: Can you tell us about your latest project, Kill Boro?

Steve Gukas: Kill Boro, a film we just finished shooting in Port Harcourt, is the fourth film in the slate of twelve films that makes up the first feature project. Kill Boro’s story is set in Port Hacourt, so we needed to shoot the movie in Port Hacourt, on the actual location. So we were in Port Harcourt for four weeks for the production.

PT: What is the movie about?

Steve Gukas: Kill Boro is a father-son story about how they understand and appreciate each other more. It is the story of an estranged father and his son and their journey to finding reconciliation, understanding and appreciation for each other.

PT: Who are some of the cast members?

Steve Gukas: Philip Asaya played Boro, the father; Kosichukwu, a new act, played the son; and Ini Dima-Okojie played the mother. Other actors are in the mix: Gregory Ogefor, Micheal Dapa, and another child portrayed by Beloved Osagie and Hilda Dokubo. We had quite an exciting cast, and we had an enjoyable time filming this in Port Harcourt as well.

PT: So when would the movie be ready?

Steve Gukas: Kill Boro should be ready in early December, but at the moment, we do not have any concrete description plans. We are focused on the post-production process and have been discussing distribution.

PT: Is Kill Boro one of the movies on the First Features Project?

Steve Gukas: The project is called First Features, and Kill Boro is the fourth in a slate of twelve films. We are making twelve films with twelve first-time directors.

PT: Why is it called First Features?

Steve Gukas: The idea was to define, nurture, support, train and provide an enabling platform for the next generation of film directors. So that is the initiative that First Features is. It started about three years ago when we had a year of identifying the talents, providing training, working on a story, and then beginning actual production. We produced three of these films last year. And we resumed this year with the fourth and are getting ready for the fifth.

PT: Let’s discuss the First Features; what inspired the idea?

Steve Gukas: I came up with the idea of first features because, starting as a director, I didn’t have a platform that would make it possible for you to find support and people to hold your hand through the first experience for making your features, for that matter and any time at all. I had to go to film school, come out of film school and find money for ‘A Place in the Stars’, which is my first directorial feature after film school, having done ‘Keeping Faith’ before attending film school.

PT: Did you get any aid or training while starting as a director?

Steve Gukas: I know that we did get a window of what training and support could be with the New Direction Initiatives with M-NET Africa, where aspiring directors and writers were shortlisted and provided with training to some degree. But only the person who came out tops got to direct short films

I was worried about the degree and extent to which people provide training, as it has become a revenue stream for some people whose idea was to provide training to make money. Still, more was needed to support the people who were trained on how to get into the industry and how to progress. I had always thought of training younger directors, not just teaching them but also following up with making it possible for the person receiving their training to make a film, which gives them a calling card for the industry. And the rest can be unto them.

PT: How has the First Features Project grown through the years?

Steve Gukas: So I have always nursed the idea of doing this. The idea metamorphosed and became First Features, and based on that, we called for first-time feature directors. These people have yet to make a feature film, but the criteria was to create a short film before.

We got over a thousand submissions and had to bring it down to twelve, following different stages of interviews, tests and conversations.

Those twelve people merged with twelve writers and the writer-director team, then went into the development of the different feature projects we are embarking on, and we have twelve of those.

The first three films featured several Nollywood talents because what we are doing is more than just providing you with the resources and the platform to make the movie.

Still, we are also putting behind you seasoned industry professionals, both in front of the camera and behind the camera, to ensure that you get the best support possible to make the best picture possible, given your level of experience.

PT: What Nollywood superstars have you worked with on this project?

Steve Gukas: So we have had actors like Rita Dominic, Esie Etim, Femi Jacobs, Michelle Dede, Chidi Mokeme, and a host of others that have featured in these films. We have had directors, photography and crew from Nigeria, South Africa and the UK, and they have supported all of these.

PT: It should be largely capital-intensive. Are you self-funded, or do you have partners working with you?

Steve Gukas: You are right; it is hugely capital-intensive, but what we have done is that because the feature films themselves are going to go into exhibitions, we have funding partners who are providing some sponsorship, but Native Films provide the large chunk of the funding works and Michelangelo Productions.

PT: What do you hope to achieve with the First Films project?

Steve Gukas: The joy of seeing these young directors go from doubting themselves to becoming fully confident on set and seeing their imaginations come into reality is very gratifying; it is something I enjoy watching, and I say that more because I technically hand-hold them all through the training process as a director myself.

I know that several people who parade themselves as directors need to first understand what a director does. So, to be able to groom a set of twelve young directors to come into the industry fully understanding what the role of a director is and having fully expressed that in the directing their first feature and know then that they would go into the industry and set a different benchmark just by the nature of work they would do and how the nature of the trajectory of growth they would enjoy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

