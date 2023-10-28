Months after separating from ex-wife Bunmi, Nollywood star Bolanle Ninalowo has revealed that his crashed marriage and ex-wife was not a mistake.

The 43-year-old actor made this known in a recent interview with TVC Connect, where he also debunked the news that he had found love again.

Mr Ninalowo on 1 September, via an Instagram post announced that he and his wife had decided to go their separate ways after issues between them became irreconcilable.

He wrote, “Finally, I accept the reality of the end to a road! A sad reality that gives room and hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future! A fact that is sad for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.

“A sad reality I prayed, nurtured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all. This is a tragic reality I now have to accept as I realise that my kids are much grown with a better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain and struggles regarding them!

“A sad reality that screams that I won’t live or be around forever and must take care of my health and mental state for the goodness of all. May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case. Ultimately, we will all live with the consequences of our actions.”

The couple met in 2004 and got married in 2007. They have two children together, a boy and a girl.

It is not the first time the movie star has been separated from his wife. The couple had separated and then split over infidelity claims in 2019 but reconciled in 2021.

In his latest interview, the actor spoke candidly about his ex-wife, asserting his love for her and their children had always been genuine.

He said, “ I am a very special kind of person; I am anointed, I am graceful, and I am very spiritual; my ex-wife was not a mistake in my life; it was divine, and the next woman I will meet would also divine. You cannot have a destination without a journey, and I am journeying through life. I am not interested in meeting a million women, but when I see the woman, I will know.

“A woman is so beautiful that you saw that I celebrated. First of all, none of you knew that woman until I brought her out to celebrate; everything you saw is of me celebrating a woman; she is not a star; she became a star through me. Get that fact very clear: when I meet another woman tomorrow, and I fall in love with her, I will do precisely the same thing. I am a lover.”

Addressing the challenges that led to their separation, he further explained that life happened to his marriage.

He said, “You need to know when to quit and when to stop; life happened, lesson learnt, and I am healing, and I am currently going on.”

Future partner criteria

The actor, also known for his dedication to fitness, shared his criteria for a future partner, emphasising the importance of self-love.

Mr Ninalowo said, “The next woman in my life will love me because I love myself. I’m looking for a beautiful, God-fearing woman.”

He reassured the programme host about his commitment to his children, emphasising the love and care he has for them. “I speak to my kids, and I have endured for them, and they know I love them,” he said.

Before his foray into the Nigerian movie industry, he first worked as an accountant in a bank in the United States of America.

Upon relocating to Nigeria, he worked with the Guaranty Trust Bank.

His first shot in Nollywood was as a movie producer. He produced his first movie, titled “Rebirth”, in 2011.

