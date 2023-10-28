Movie title: Big Love

Producers: Biodun Stephen, Naz Onuzo, Zulu Oyibo

Director: Biodun Stephen

Writer: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Bimbo Ademoye Timini Egbuson, Teniola Aladese, Seyi Awolowo, Shaffy Bello, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jaiye Kuti, and Deza The Great.

Love is a universal of emotions that, like a spell, creates an impeccable impact. Watching a love story leaves one gushing over the main characters as they find their way to a happy ending.

So many were thrilled with the arrival of this movie, after the success of Biodun Stephen’s Breaded Life, as the renowned director not only wrote and directed ‘Big Love’, but also featured the two lovebirds star actors from the previous movie in this new movie.

And indeed, ‘Big Love’ captivates us with tales of love that defy all odds, transporting us to a world where love conquers all. But yet, the movie flirts with the timeless theme of love but doesn’t quite hit the sweet spot.

However, for someone who has given up on love, ‘Big Love’ is that tale of romance that will leave your heart aflutter and your faith in love renewed. And for those who have not had a fair share of love, It’s the kind of love story that makes you wonder, “When will it be my turn?”

The movie affirms the dictum that love can be found in ‘hopeless places’, as Adil and Adina found love afresh in a job training camp.

Plot

The movie tells the story of Adil (Timini Egbuson), a wealthy young man who crosses paths with Adina (Bimbo Ademoye) at a training camp. Adil is a lawyer by training but seeks to delve into banking.

Against his mother’s wish, he arrives at the bank’s training camp, where he meets Adina, his former classmate and secret crush, who becomes the focus of his affection once more. However, Adil’s previous relationship was already falling apart, and he seeks to rekindle a friendship with Adina.

Their journey begins with passionate encounters; they work together as a team on their projects, and this becomes the bounding force that unites them together, yet Adina insists it’s nothing more than a temporary escape from her reality.

Little does Adil know, she harbours a hidden secret: a three-year-old child. Adina, for her child’s sake, truncated her seminars so she could be posted to Ibadan, despite Adina insisting that they should work together.

Adina, doubting any future with Adil, is especially concerned about his mother’s stance on illegitimate children.

But Adil’s determination knows no bounds; he relocates from Abuja to Ibadan, discovering Adina’s secret. Their relationship takes an unexpected twist when Adil concocts a bold lie, sparking a family drama that veers off the romantic path. Amidst the lies, would they find a happily ever after ending?

Character analysis

In ‘Breaded Life’, Timini Egbuson and Bimbo Ademoye delivered a remarkable on-screen chemistry, which was just a joy to watch, but they did not amplify the spark. Their chemistry falls flat, and when Adina eventually shows interest, it feels contrived.

Seeing Timini Egbuson play the good guy role was satisfying and a relief from the bad guy stereotype, which has become tiring. We expect to see him in more flicks that are not love stories.

Another outstanding Character is Jaiye Kuti, who played the Khafil, whose African mother’s role and obsession with grandkids; she did excellently well. Also, Shaffy Bello, who played the role of Kareema, was incredible.

Movie analysis

‘Big Love’ was prominent in suspense and relatable feeling, and the cinematography is commendable, but the film’s major shortcoming lies in its one-sided romance. Adina never seems invested in a serious relationship with Adil, even admitting she expects him to move mountains while hesitating to cross a mere puddle for him.

Besides its overly lengthy runtime, “Big Love” lacks emotional depth, and its storytelling is disjointed. The dialogue feels forced, failing to convey the intended message of unwavering love. Despite the best efforts of the talented cast, including Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson, the film fails to capture the spark their previous collaborations have ignited.

The film’s plot needs more exposition, leaving crucial gaps in the narrative. The reasons behind Adina’s encounter with the alleged father remain unclear, and the repeated “it was just a drunken night” explanation only adds to the confusion.

“Big Love” doesn’t quite live up to the expectations set by other romantic films, leaving viewers more frustrated than lovesick.

In the end, “Big Love” offers a unique storyline, commendable cinematography, and notable performances from both seasoned actors and rising Nollywood stars. The love story at its core will tug at your heart, making it a worthwhile watch for the romantics at heart.

Despite its flaws, “Big Love” delivers a satisfying conclusion.

Verdict: 7/10

Big Love earned a 7/10 rating for its ability to make audiences swoon and keep them glued to their seats.

The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

