Nollywood actress Omowumi Dada is the latest addition to the University of Michigan’s 2023 Global Artist in Residence program.

The programme is run by the University’s African Studies Center (ASC) and the Department of Afro-American and African Studies (DAAS).

The Global Artist in Residence program was established through a Title VI grant from the U.S. Department of Education and administered by ASC and in collaboration with DAAS.

The program will see the actress working with DAAS language instructors in developing audio-visual materials for teaching African languages and engaging with the broader University of Michigan (U-M) campus community.

In addition, she will engage with elementary, middle, and high school students and teachers in Southeast Michigan.

She will also make presentations about Nollywood and African filmmaking at events organised in partnership with various U-M school departments and local organisations while educating the next generation about Nigerian culture.

Speaking about the program, ASC Director Omolade Adunbi, a professor, described Ms Dada as a phenomenal actor whose presence in the movie industry in Nigeria and Africa has helped introduce a new flair to how we understand Nollywood and filmmaking on the continent.

“Visiting our classrooms to share her wealth of experience with our students will further make Africa and the rich tradition of the continent and the burgeoning film industry in Nigeria more visible on our campus,” he said.

Honoured

The movie star said she is honoured to be the Global Artist in Residence, representing Nollywood, one of Africa’s most vibrant film industries.

Describing it as a unique opportunity, Ms Dada said that she is excited to engage with faculty, staff, and students at the University of Michigan, sharing the rich tapestry of African culture and the incredible journey of the Nigerian movie industry, which she is proud to be a part of.

“Together, we will explore the captivating stories, diverse traditions, and the creative spirit that defines Africa, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Africa and Africans in ways that promote the culture of collaboration between the United States and the continent of Africa,” she said.

Omowumi Dada

Ms Dada, who holds a Bachelor of Arts ( B.A Hons) in Creative Arts from the University of Lagos, has been gracing the screens and stages for nearly ten years.

The award-winning Nollywood actress, presenter, and model has also become a global ambassador for the growing movie industry in her home country, Nigeria, with her appearance in many Box Office movies, Netflix, and Amazon Prime productions.

She is most well known for her roles as ‘Folake’ in the popular M-Net television series Jemeji and ‘Linda’ in the Netflix Original Film Òlòtūré.

Ms Dada was also in the film ‘Eleshin Oba’, an adaptation of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman, which was nominated for a top award at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival, where Dada was invited as a special guest.

The movie ‘Ayinla’, where she played a leading role, will be screened to the University’s students and Southeast Michigan audiences at the State Theatre on 9 November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

