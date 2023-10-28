The famous Art Director, Tunji Afolayan, through his legal representatives, Osifowora & Co., has asked the Managing Director of KAP Productions Limited, Kunle Afolayan, to reverse what he termed a “breach of contractual terms”.

In a letter signed by the firm’s lead counsel, Olatubosun Osifowora, Mr Afolayan, who isn’t related to the filmmaker, accused the latter of deliberately attempting to undermine his creative input and relevance on the movie, ‘Ijogbon’.

Ijogbon, released on 13 October on Netflix, is Mr Kunle Afolayan’s latest project. It tells the tale of four adolescent friends whose lives turn when they stumble upon a mysterious treasure inside a porch containing diamonds, plunging them into a chaotic situation.

Upon its release, ‘Ijogbon’ made it to the number one most-watched Netflix film in Nigeria, landing in the top 10 charts of nine other countries: Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and Kenya.

According to the letter addressed to KAP Productions and Netflix, Mr Afolayan was contracted by Segun Akintunde, a Line Producer at KAP Productions Limited, to work as Art Director for the movie ‘ljogbon’.

His deliverables and remuneration as Art Director were well spelt out in the contract. The letter noted that the contract was signed on 11 January between Mr Afolayan and KAP’s Production Executive/Representative in the presence of Kunle Afolayan.

However, like a scene from the recently released ‘She Must Be Obeyed’, he alleged that the management of KAP Productions Limited kept the executed copies of the contractual documents. Mr Afolayan’s copy was never given to him.

The real Ijogbon

To Mr Afolayan’s dismay, upon completion of the project and its subsequent release on Netflix, there was an omission of his name and title as Art Director.

The letter further stated that the filmmaker was instead credited as the Art Director for the Movie ‘Ijogbon’, while he was credited as the ‘Set Designer’.

“Our client is appalled at this grave omission and regards this as a breach of contractual terms in the contract with KAP Productions Limited. This is further viewed and taken as a deliberate attempt to undermine our client’s creative work and relevance for the movie titled ‘Ijogbon’.

“Given the above, our client demands that his name and role for which he was contracted and worked be restored and properly credited in the Movie ‘Ijogbon’ as the Art Director,” Mr Osifowora wrote.

He further demanded, on behalf of Mr Tunji Afolayan, that the retraction be done within seven days of receipt of the correspondence before the following line of action is taken.

Mum is the word

The letter from the lawyer was issued on 17 October. This means the ultimatum issued expired last Tuesday.

Neither the filmmaker nor his outfit, KAP Productions, are yet to react to the letter.

When Premium Times reached out to him, his manager, who simply goes by Mr Segun, declined to comment on the issue, noting that their lawyers are handling it.

“We have no comments about the matter. Our lawyers are handling it, and we wouldn’t want to join words with them,” he said.

