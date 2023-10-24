The famous Haitian actor and producer Jimmy Jean-Louis has been confirmed to attend the 19th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

The board of AMAA confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe said the movie star will attend the event alongside several film practitioners across the world and the executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagos State commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka.

Similarly, the trio of Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau and Richard Ato Turkson have been unveiled as the hosts.

The AMAA Chief Operating Officer, Tony Anih, announced after a meeting with the board of the Africa Film Academy, owners and producers of the AMAA Awards.

The announcement of the three established thespians is coming after AMAA hosted film industry practitioners in Accra, Ghana.

The hosts have already expressed delight at the opportunity to steer the activities of the award ceremony scheduled at the Balmoral Convention Centre inside the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Speaking on the task, Ms Isime, who has distinguished herself as a show host, TV presenter and actress, expressed delight, saying, “Absolutely looking forward to hosting the AMAAs on October 29. Hoping to see everyone there as it promises to be an unforgettable evening.”

On her part, Ms Sadau said, “I am super excited and can’t wait to host the 2023 AMAAs,” while Richard Ato Turkson noted that he’s looking forward to hosting the continental film awards ceremony.

Speaking about the three hosts, Mr Anih said our charismatic hosts for AMAA 2023 are Rahama Sadau, Richard Ato Turkson, and Nancy Isime. Get ready to be charmed, entertained, and dazzled on October 29, 2023! The stage is set for a night of cinematic excellence.”

The 2023 edition of the AMAAs aligns with the strategic partnership between the board of AMAA and the Lagos State.

