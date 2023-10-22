Movie title: Raised Apart

Running time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Producers: Udoka Oyeka and Ken Ogbo

Co-producers: Regina Omoyeme Dokpesi, Daniel Onoja and Oliver Iorkase

Director: Oliver Iorkase

Cast: Bovi Ugboma, Ireti Doyle, Chioma Omeruah, Gbenga Titiloye, Afeez Oyetoro, Afolsbi Adeyami, Amaechi Muonagor, and Udoka Oyeka.

Usually, with dual movie roles, Nigerian filmmakers often play it safe, but ‘Raised Apart’ dares to break the tradition.

‘Raised Apart’, directed by Oliver Iorkase, introduces us to the mesmerising realm of dual roles in a manner that leaves us utterly captivated.

Save for Chinonso Arubayi’s ‘I am Nazzy’, Ramsey Nouah’s performance in Tade Ogidan’s 2004 “Dangerous Twins” and Funke Akindele’s 2021 “Omo Ghetto”, very few Nollywood flicks have employed and explored the dual role technique.

A dual role occurs in a movie when an actor spontaneously plays more than two roles/characters, often as a twin.

In most movies where the dual role technique is employed, the characters hug each other, making it seem so real that one would be tempted to believe the actor has an actual twin.

This technique stands out in the movie ‘Raised Apart’, as the storyline and narrative are cliche and watered down by comedy.

Bovi Ugboma, a famous Nigerian comedian, takes the lead, not once but twice! Bovi plays a dual role that will have you questioning your own eyes. He brings Bamidele, a sophisticated, well-heeled doctor raised in luxury, and Ejiro, a hustling artist from the gritty streets of Ogiron, to life with such precision that you might believe there’s a real-life doppelganger at play.

Fate brought their paths together; Ejiro and Bamedele finally met in a club, and what started as a business deal between the duo soon grew into a discovery that changed their lives.

Plot

The movie opens with the scene of a woman in the travail of labour. She delivers her first child, but the nurse announces that she has yet another baby along the way; it’s a twin.

In the following scenes, the movie takes us to 30 years later, when the twins, Ejiro and Bamidele, have grown. Still, Bamidele grew to become a doctor who has just returned from America, and Ejiro has spent his whole life living with his drunk father in the slum town of Ogiron.

Meanwhile, the father of Bamidele, Ade Adebayo, is vying for the position of the state governor; to gain financial support ahead of his political ambition, he makes an arranged marriage between the daughter of Chef Ometere’s Adanne and his son Bamidele.

This becomes a problem for Bamidele as he already has a fiancee, Holly, who is abroad. On the other hand, Ejiro battles with his father’s constant drunkenness in the ghetto area of Ogiron while he prepares for his first significant breakthrough in his music career.

As feat could have it, while he is preparing for his first significant music performance at a club, Ejiro accidentally runs into Bamedele at a club. At first, they both believed it was a doppelganger.

Bamidele now offers Ejiro the job he cannot refuse since he desperately needs money to save his father’s life. Ejiro is to pretend to be the Bamidele and marry Adanne. Kemi, Bamidele’s younger sister, was to assist Ejiro in fitting into Bamidele’s world.

Ejiro and Adanne are getting along very well, better than she has ever felt with Bamidele, perhaps because she and Ejiro share things in common; they grew up in Ogiron. When things finally began to fall in place, and their plans seemed to work well, Holly came from the UK and met Ejiro, kissing Adanne. She was angry because she thought it was her fiancee, Bamidele. What would become of their relationship? Would their parents find out the truth about their identity?

Character Analysis: Bovi

In this movie, Nigerian comedian Bovi shines as the lead and plays two roles as Bamidele, a sophisticated, calm, calculated and intelligent medical doctor raised by his wealthy parents. Also, he plays the role of Ejiro, an unrefined, hustling artiste who lives in a slum of Ogiron with his drunkard dad.

Bovi began his career in April 2007, starring in the sitcom Extended Family, which he also wrote and produced. He made his stand-up comedy debut in Nigeria’s premiere comedy franchise, Night of a Thousand Laughs, organised by Opa Williams. By 2011, he was headlining the show across the country.

Bovi’s foray into comedy did not allow him to explore much of his acting skills, except recently when he played a lead role in ‘Perfect Arrangement’ and ‘My Village People’.

In ‘Raised Apart’, he again brings his acting prowess often characterised by comedy, but here we get to see some serious side of Bovi in the character of Bamidele.

Dual role, witty comedy

A dual role, double role, or double-casting is when one actor plays two or more roles in a production. The dual role has several purposes—it can be used for comedic effect, to indicate a familial relationship between characters, or as a piece of special effects wizardry; in the case of ‘Raised Apart’, the dual role is used to show identity.

In a dual role, the entire movie, or the parts, is shot with the lead character playing only one role. Later, the other role is played in a green screen area, and the producers digitally add them.

To successfully achieve a dual cast, a double is employed. In filmmaking, a replica is a person who substitutes for another actor such that the person’s face is not shown.

In ‘Raised Apart’, Bovi, who played the lead role, was bodied-doubled by Udoka Oyeka; this was visible in scenes where Ejiro and Bamidele had to meet, stand side by side, and even touch themselves.

This film excels in a technique that’s rarely explored in Nollywood. Dual casting, or having one actor portray multiple roles, is showcased here with finesse.

With the help of body double, scenes where Bovi’s dual roles interact are mind-blowing. The illusion is so seamless that you’ll be left in awe.

While Hollywood has its Tyler Perry and multi-role extravaganzas, ‘Raised Apart’ is a noteworthy contender. It’s a testament to the evolving prowess of Nigerian cinema.

‘Raised Apart’ isn’t just about the dual role magic; it’s also a delightful comedy. Bovi brings humour to his characters, and his impeccable timing shines throughout the film. Witty comedy is an art, and Bovi masterfully walks that tightrope, keeping us entertained from start to finish.

In a world where comedy is often dismissed as lowbrow, this film proves that humour can be clever, intelligent, and, most importantly, side-splittingly funny. If you need a good laugh and a feel-good ending, ‘Raised Apart’ delivers.

Where the plot falters

Of course, no film is without its imperfections. ‘Raised Apart’ leans on some clichés, and the plot is somewhat predictable. The narrative, while intriguing, occasionally loses its synchrony with the storyline, leaving a few head-scratching moments. Plus, the explanation behind the twin switch might have you rolling your eyes.

How do we explain that one minute a woman is in labour, she gives birth to twins, and the next thing, thirty years later, the children are in different families? Also, in a bid to explain how the twins were switched, the movie shows a very unbelievably silly mistake of a hospital matron, which was not intriguing.

Final Verdict: 6/10

But here’s the bottom line: ‘ Raised Apart’ achieves its primary goal – a comedy that will make you laugh and showcase a remarkable dual casting technique that elevates it above the norm.

So, if you’re seeking a lighthearted, witty comedy with a Nigerian flair and a dual-role twist, this one’s for you. Bovi’s dual act is the icing on the cake, making ‘Raised Apart’ a memorable addition to the Nollywood repertoire.

This movie is now streaming on Prime Video.

