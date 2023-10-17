There is no doubt that before now, only a few Nigerian actors would readily accept a gay role in a movie, perhaps because of the fear of the aftermath from society, despite it being a make-believe.

With the exception of ‘Wura’, a 2022 original Showmax series, only a few Nollywood productions have explored the reality and intricacies of a gay character in recent times.

Nollywood’s foray into queer narratives has been modest, with films like “Hell or High Water” (2016), directed by Asurf Oluseyi. This short film tells the story of a young pastor who grapples with his feelings for a fellow male pastor.

Then, there is “Dapper” (2017), directed by Chike Nwoffiah, another short film that explores the life of a Nigerian lesbian who returns to Nigeria to make amends with her estranged mother.

Also, “No Hiding Place” (2021), directed by Teco Benson, is another short Nollywood drama that explores the challenges faced by a closeted gay man living in Nigeria.

However, these previous queer-themed movie attempts remained short and fell short of fully immersing viewers in the daily lives and emotions of their queer characters.

Enter Iremide Adeoye

“Wura,” on the other hand, carved its path by delving deep into the life of Lolu Adeleke, portrayed by Iremide Adeoye, a queer character grappling with the complexities of love and family expectations.

His romantic journey intertwined with characters like Femi and Adebayo paints a vivid picture of the multifaceted nature of same-sex relationships.

What sets “Wura” apart is its commitment to offering a more genuine, positive, and realistic portrayal of queer love, diverging from the stereotypical and often negative depictions that have plagued Nollywood in the past.

Notably, the series consciously avoided physical displays of affection, such as kissing or touching, while still managing to convey the depth of emotions shared by its characters.

In an exclusive interview with Premium Times, Adeoye, a 26-year-old actor and digital content creator, expressed his surprise at the overwhelming reception of his character in Wura, Lolu Adeleke.

Many would think that acting a gay role in Nigeria would ostracise him from society, but on the contrary, he said playing a ‘Lolu Adeleke’ has become a significant peak in his career.

He shared, “When the audience can relate with the character, that’s great news for me.”

Although Iremide has been featured in Nollywood movies like ‘The Order of Things and ‘Tiger Tail’, these flicks were not enough to give him the breakthrough his career has seen since the wake of playing ‘Lolu Adeleke’, a queer character in the movie, Wura.

Queer role

The fashion enthusiast and actor said his role in the series and the reception have been fantastic.

He said, “People have come to resonate more with the character, way more than I expected, and that is the joy for me as an actor when the audience can relate with the surface; that’s great news for me.

“Acting as a queer character in Nollywood as Lolu Adeleke. It has been the biggest queer representation in Nollywood on that scale, and it feels great to be one of the performers of something like that. I was expecting some backlash, of course, because acting a queer character in a homophobic country, you don’t know what to expect.

“Still, you know what to expect, but so far, so good; despite the bad and negative sides I have seen, I feel like the love has overshadowed the bad side. For me, I don’t want to focus on the negativity that comes from playing that character; the love and the people that do appreciate the work that I do is what I pay my attention to.”

Beyond his acting career, he has actively engaged with his audience through platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, where he shares insights into filmmaking, fashion, and beauty.

He also embraces fashion as a self-expression, advocating for individuality and unique styles.

While “Wura” is a significant milestone in his career, he has more projects in the pipeline, including the eagerly awaited biopic, “Fumilayo Femi Kuti,” set for release on Amazon Prime.

Looking ahead, he aspires to tackle roles that shed light on mental health or disability, demonstrating his commitment to exploring diverse and impactful narratives on screen.

