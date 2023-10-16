Ahead of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) film festival scheduled for Maimi, Florida from 16th to 18th November 2023, prominent Nollywood actors have graced the unveiling ceremony of the guild’s online magazine, “On-Screen”.

The unveiling event held over the weekend in Lagos was well attended by the likes of Nollywood on-screen comic twin Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze, alias Akin and Pawpaw, Victor Oswagwu, Kate Henshaw, Segun Arinze and Charles Inojie alongside comedian-turned-actor, Bovi Ugbomma.

Jenefer Eliogu, Ronnie Dikko, Maleke Idowu, Pascaline Alex, and Funky Mallam were also in attendance.

The actors’ cocktail night and unveiling of the ‘On-Screen Magazine’ is a build-up to the guild’s International Film Festival.

Nancy Isime and Joseph Benjamin are hosts of the International Film Festival.

Speaking about the film Festival, the AGN President, Emeka Rollas, said that the magazine would educate the public on the roles actors play in the industry.

“The On-screen magazine is for actors; we have just unveiled the cover page, and we intend to reveal the leading magazine in Miami. It will be an online publication, which will be done quarterly.

“It will be capturing the activities of actors in Nigeria. We are trying to create visual awareness for actors. We know that in recent times, many actors have worked so well, but there is nothing to show for it because we have not been able to work on branding and rebranding our craft nationally and internationally. I don’t want the Nollywood industry to look like that of football in Nigeria,” he said.

‘On Screen’ magazine

AGN’s immediate past Director of Communications and actress, Monalisa Chinda, is the magazine’s cover personality.

The magazine will make its debut at the film festival.

CEO of AFRIF, Chioma Ude, presented the magazine before members of the guild who graced the occasion.

Julie McKay, Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate, was also present with her husband.

Mr Rollas said the festival was deliberately organised to promote Nigerian actors and expose them to international casting agencies.

He said through this, actors would gain access to well-renumerated jobs with international actors, film directors and producers.

He noted that the festival would engage casting directors and members of the Script Actors Guild of America in different workshops, and Artificial intelligence (AI) would also be touched on.

“The only way the industry will improve the welfare of its members in terms of reasonable remuneration is when they are involved in productions with massive budgets.

“So, we are advocating that we must go and sell ourselves out there. This will create cross-cultural relationships between Nigerian actors and foreign ones. We will continue the festival next year until we can strengthen our body; we need to see actors engage in bigger projects outside here.”

Rollas also noted that the events for the festival would include a red carpet gala and awards, film screening, panel discussions, city tours, workshops and seminars.

He appreciated the U.S. Consulate in Lagos for supporting the AGN in hosting its maiden international festival.

AGN film festival

The AGN International Festival will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center, 711 N.W 72nd Avenue – Florida.

The theme of the three-day festival is “The Future of Nollywood Actors in the Global Economy”.

Some of the highlights of the event are red carpet gala and awards, film screenings, panel discussions, city tours, workshops and seminars, where actors, filmmakers, and other creative professionals can network and learn from each other – as well as meet and engage with their fans and supporters in the diaspora.

The festival is expected to assemble some of the brightest stars in the Nigerian movie industry, including the official hosts and a lineup of over 70 Nollywood stars.

