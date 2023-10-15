Movie Title: Ijogbon

Release Date: 13 October 2023

Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes

Producer: Kunle Afolayan

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Writer: Tunde Babalola

Cast: Fawaz Aina, Ebiesuwa Oluwaseyi, Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape Jnr, Yemi Sodimu, Yemi Solade, Sam Dede, Bimbo Manuel, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade, and others.

Like Uchemba Willam’s ‘Mamba’s Diamond’ and Tade Ogidan’s ‘Diamond Ring’, Kunle Afolayan embarks on another diamond tale with his latest offering, ‘Ijogbon’.

Although sharing a semblance of storyline, Afolayan’s narrative takes a riveting turn. It offers so much intrigue that spans the story itself, innovative narrative techniques, and stunning cinematography that make for a masterpiece.

Afolayan, the creative genius behind Nollywood masterpieces such as ‘October 1st’, ‘Citation’, ‘Swallow’, and ‘Aníkúlápó’, in his signature fashion of introducing fresh faces to the silver screen.

In Ijogbon, he tells the tale of four adolescent friends, Oby, Jamiu, Ranti, and Omooba, residing in the sleepy town of Oyo Oke. Their lives turn unexpectedly when they stumble upon a mysterious treasure inside a porch containing diamonds, plunging them into a chaotic situation.

It’s worth mentioning that the film’s title, “Ijogbon,” carries a profound Yoruba essence.

In its literal sense, “Ijogbon” signifies “stubborn” or “troublesome.” However, within the broader context of pragmatics, this word unfolds its multifaceted dimensions, also representing “chaos,” “a state of turmoil,” or a “heated argument.” It makes the name very fitting as it encapsulates the action and counter-action captured through the director’s lens

Plot

The movie opens with a pretty impressive folktale narrative, subtly told alongside the story of four friends, Oby, Jamiu, Ranti, and Omooba, residing in the sleepy town of Oyo Oke.

Their lives twist unexpectedly when they stumble upon a bag brimming with uncut diamonds. Confronted with this newfound wealth, the young protagonists aspire to escape their modest circumstances and achieve a brighter future.

Oby, an Igbo young girl raised by a single mother; Jamiu, the son of the school Principal who lost his life due to the impoverished situation of the health sector; Ranti, the son of the town pastor, whose father wishes for him to join the seminary college; and Omo Oba, the youngest of them all, and the son of the King.

These four teenagers are trapped in their desire to seek greener pastures outside the shores of Nigeria. Waiting for the right opportunity for them to travel outside Nigeria, fondly called ‘Japa’, not until they stumble upon a bag containing uncut diamonds.

The diamond owners seek their diamonds under the geist of Investors who seek to explore the community and cite a developmental project. Meanwhile, their real intention was to discover who had their diamonds.

The movie harmonics a moonlight tale about the diamond and how the gods removed the diamonds from the land because it had caused a feud amongst the people, alongside these teenage friends with their dreams to travel out of the country metamorphosed into a nightmare. How do they navigate the consequences of their discovery? Would their newly found discovery affect their friendship?

Character Analysis

Ijogbon” boasts a talented ensemble of youthful actors, featuring the likes of Fawaz Aina, renowned for his role in the “Ikorubo Boyz,” who takes on the character of Omo Oba, and Ebiesuwa Oluwaseyi, who skillfully portrays Ranti. Alongside them, Kayode Ojuolape embodies Jamiu, while Ruby Akubueze brings depth to the role of Oby.

As the central cast, these emerging talents exhibit remarkable on-screen chemistry as friends, delivering impressive and flawless performances. Their portrayal of camaraderie adds a layer of authenticity to the narrative.

In addition to this fresh talent, “Ijogbon” also benefits from including established names in the industry. Icons such as Sam Dede, Bimbo Manuel, Gabriel Afalayan, and Femi Branch, among others, seamlessly blend their experience with the up-and-coming generation of actors, lending a distinctive fusion to the film.

One noteworthy addition to the cast is Dorothy Bachor of BBNaija fame. While her previous foray into Nollywood in ‘Brotherhood‘ may have left some underwhelmed, her role in “Ijogbon” requires less dialogue and action, making it a well-suited fit for the reality-show-housemate-turned-actress. Dorothy’s physical attributes and expressive gestures are skillfully harnessed, enhancing her character’s presence within the film.

Setting | Narrative techniques | Cinematography

The setting of a movie is not only limited to the place the film is shot, but a good location tells when, where and how the place and the time affect the narrative of the movie, and this is a thing Afolayan extensively explored in the ‘Ijogbon’.

The movie unfolds in a secluded city nestled within the boundaries of Oyo State, neighbouring the Benin Republic, and this well explores the desire to travel out of the country by Jamiu and his friends.

The harsh and unforgiving backdrop of the characters’ lives is mirrored in the scorched terrain of their village, evoking sympathy for their yearning to break free from their circumstances; this is well depicted in the movie’s settings.

Beyond the setting is the narrative technique employed to tell the story. The aphorism of a story is as good as the teller’s finds expression in this movie’s narrative, which blends a folktale moonlight story with an ongoing situation, and the harmony in the narrative creates an enjoyable watch for the audience.

“Ijogbon” weaves a circular narrative that circles back to a cautionary tale shared by the village elders. This cyclic storytelling style engenders a rhythmic narrative that gradually becomes clouded by the deceptive allure of newfound riches, casting a shadow over the young protagonists.

What sets “Ijogbon” apart is its commitment to authenticity.

The film’s backdrop is not limited to its leading characters but is adorned with many extras, all immersed in real-life activities such as trade, transportation, and everyday chores. This intricate layering breathes life into the film, giving the movie a profound sense of realism, which was well achieved through good cinematics.

Genre

Where one would place this movie becomes an object of debate. It starts as a subtle comedy, but the film swiftly shifts to the dramatic and fast-paced clashes, misunderstandings, and betrayals that erupt due to the sudden emergence of the diamonds.

In contrast to the usual comedic treatment of such scenarios, “Ijogbon” opts for a more serious and sombre approach, leaving viewers genuinely concerned for the fate of the children involved.

The film seamlessly integrates historical truths woven into the fabric of our socio-cultural existence, underscoring the universality of human nature and our collective response to sudden life-altering changes.

Thematic | Didactic | Love & Culture

This coming-of-age narrative doesn’t limit its exploration to the youngsters alone; it intertwines their families into the tumultuous journey, highlighting the profound lesson that our actions carry consequences, some of which can turn deadly once the die is cast.

Although humour finds its place within the storyline, it takes a backseat to the gravity of the unfolding events, steering the film toward a more profound examination of human nature.

The pacing of “Ijogbon” is brisk, allowing for a single-sitting viewing experience that keeps the audience perpetually captivated, leaving them eager to discover the next twist in the story and the fates of its characters.

As the tale comes full circle, the film’s resounding message is clear—a coming-of-age story that delves into the lives of four teenagers whose discovery of hidden diamonds propels them down a treacherous path marked by secrets, friendship, and the pursuit of freedom. “Ijogbon” is an enthralling journey that compels us to contemplate the profound consequences of our actions.

Also, it is a story of love, which one might miss if one needs to be more careful. The chemistry between Jamiu and Oby, their uncached glances, the unique treatments, the solidarity and connection, is one beyond friendship; it is love.

It is no news that Afolayan constantly explores a great depth of culture in his movies. Ijogbon, like others, explores the use of Yoruba language and a little Igbo, and the aspect of religion was well portrayed by Sam Dede, the pastor, and the use of aesthetic costumes that were well fitted.

Flops

Finding a flop in this movie is like finding a cow that has gone through the eye of a needle. The beautiful thing about this movie is that while its storyline is relatable and familiar, it is beautifully narrated and interpreted.

However, the story leaves us with suspense: what happened to OmoOba? And did the friendship heal after the diamond saga? These resolved questions could be an intentional act by the writer to leave the audience in an ending suspense that reminds them of Ijogbon.

Rating: 7/10

The movie makes a good watch for the first time but might retain a different vibe with a second watch.

The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

