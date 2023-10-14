Movie Title: Love in a Showroom

Release Date: 15 September, 2023

Directors: Tolu Awobiyi

Runtime: 1 hour, 21 minutes

Cast: Nancy Isime, Brodda Shaggi, Mawuli Gavor, Mc Lively, Ebenezer Eno, Timilehin Ojeola, Omobola Akinde, and Kalu George.

Romantic comedies have been steadily gaining ground in the Nigerian film industry, and judging by the lasting impact they leave, it’s safe to say that many of us secretly enjoy them.

There’s something irresistibly heartwarming about witnessing two people fall in love, conquer internal and external obstacles, and ultimately live happily ever after, leaving us all asking, “God, when?”

One recurring criticism of Nollywood films has been their heavy investment in A-list actors, extravagant sets, and costumes, often at the expense of developing an original and captivating storyline. Director Tolu Awobiyi has taken this criticism to heart, presenting a modern, localised, and comically interpreted version of Romeo and Juliet, minus the tragic ending, in “Love in A Showroom.

READ ALSO:

“Love in A Showroom” narrates the story of two star-crossed lovers who find themselves trapped in a building. Here, they must break down the social class barriers that separate them while simultaneously battling armed robbers for survival.

With a modest cast, including Broda Shaggi, Nancy Isime, MC Lively, and others, “A Love in A Showroom” stands out among Nollywood films for its simplicity in storytelling. The film prioritises narrative through dialogues, underscoring that a cinematic masterpiece can be created without a massive budget.

Unfortunately, the film falls short in terms of consistency and realism in the actions performed by the characters. Additionally, it is a hidden gem that has suffered from little to no publicity.

Plot

The story begins with a delivery man named Femi delivering goods to a showroom. A stomach ache suddenly strikes him and requests to use the restroom. After entering the bathroom, he unexpectedly falls asleep. Simultaneously, a showroom staff member named Sharon stays behind, planning a surprise proposal for her boss and intending to sleep over. She also falls asleep but is awakened by the sound of movement from Femi, who is disoriented in his new surroundings. After meeting and discussing their predicaments, Femi and Sharon sit down to make sense of their situation.

While conversing, Femi realises that Sharon is a fellow student at his primary school. This surprises her as she did not expect to encounter someone considered most likely to succeed back then working as a delivery man. As they share details of their lives, their conversation is abruptly interrupted by the sound of the showroom door opening. Initially assuming it’s the security guard returning, they are shocked to discover thieves attempting to rob the store.

Femi devises a plan and successfully incapacitates the robbers. Sharon immediately proceeds to set up the surprise proposal for her boss. Despite initially intending to go their separate ways, Femi and Sharon are compelled to acknowledge and act upon the romantic feelings that have developed between them.

The Good

“Love in A Showroom” provides a refreshing departure from the conventional approach to Nollywood films. It employs a single setting to tell the couple’s story, allowing the writer to focus on revealing character motivations, advancing the plot, and establishing viewer connections through meaningful dialogues. The choice of a furniture showroom as the backdrop for romantic events is both ingenious and novel.

The casting is also noteworthy. Broda Shaggi convincingly portrays a character that strikes a balance between vivid and sophisticated, dispelling any notions of him being a one-trick pony actor. Nancy Isime shines brightly as the leading lady, reminiscent of her role in “Kambilli: The Whole 30 Yards.”

Moreover, “Love in A Showroom” addresses the theme of class, showcasing how Femi and Sharon, hailing from opposite ends of the economic spectrum, find love in each other’s arms, defying societal prejudices and preconceived notions about their relationship.

The Bad

Mr Awobiyi’s direction of this romantic comedy also needs a dragged-out plot. Frankly, “Love in A Showroom” could have been condensed into a shorter film. Some scenes, like those involving the gatekeeper or restroom scenes, felt like attempts to fill time rather than contributing meaningfully to the story.

The ending of “Love in A Showroom” raises eyebrows, not because the characters end up together, but due to Femi’s aggressive encounter with a particular food seller named Kafayat.

There is no logical explanation for why he must flaunt his new relationship status to her. Additionally, the ease with which the thieves are knocked out feels unrealistic. The writer missed an opportunity to raise the stakes for survival.

Final Verdict

8/10. ” Love in A Showroom” boasts charming moments that will make you root for the blossoming relationship between the two main characters.

“Love in A Showroom” is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

