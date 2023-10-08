Movie Title: The Rise of Igbinogun

Release Date: 6 October 2023

Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes

Director: Ideh Chukwuma Innocent

Producer: Ideh Chukwuma Innocent and Tunde Aina

Cast: Akin Lewis, Shaffy Bello, Enyinma Nwigwe, Damilare Kuku, Tina Mba, Ego Nwosu and Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Recently, with flicks like Jagun Jagun and Orisa, there has been a rise in the number of epic movies heading to the big screens and on global streaming platforms, like Netflix, and ‘The Rise of Igbinogun’ is no exception.

Although the movie premiered in 2022, it only made its way to Netflix on 6 October.

The Rise of Igbinogun tells the story of a warrior who incurs the fury of the king’s guards but becomes a legend among the people when she steals from the rich to empower the poor.

Beyond a historical or mythical hero/ heroine, which is very common with every epic movie, this movie re-narrated the infamous ‘Robinhood’ story, with a little tweak, regarding gender and culture.

The movie portrays Igbinogun, a fearless young woman who leads a band of thieves on a noble mission to take from the wealthy and give to the poor.

She believes it is her destiny to rescue her people from oppressive rule, and her father, Ogbu, played by Enyinna Nwigwe, trains her to be stronger than men her age.

Igbinogun lives with her blind old grandmother, Ene, who constantly encourages her to fulfil her destiny.

Plots

The movie opens with young warriors prepping for a fight. Ogbu is an overprotective father who works very hard to keep to provide for his daughter, Igbinogun, and his blind mother, Ene.

Ogbu was once a fearless and undefeated warrior; he was bold and won every battle he encountered. He was a man loved by the people and favoured by the king, but not until he fell in love with a slave maiden.

A battle came, a fight for the title of the undefeated champion, Ogbu and Osage; the king’s best two warriors were to contest in the war, and their battle would never end, as they fought into days.

For the sake of love, the young maiden, who belonged only to the king and the gods, dared to seek the face of her god, Oluku. The gods answered her with a rain, which made Ogbu stronger. As it rains, Ogbu fights recklessly, his powers grow, and his opponent, Osage, becomes weaker and eventually, Ogbu wins the battle.

The maiden is now sentenced to death, but blinded by love, Ogbu questions the king, leading to an improper relationship between them.

Igbinogun is sentenced to death when their secret is discovered, but Ogbu’s plea delays her execution until she gives birth. Tragically, Ogbu returns from seeking help to find his daughter and his lover lifeless in the rain.

Determined to claim the undefeated title, Igbinogun seeks her father’s blessing and undergoes a ritual of sanctification performed by her blind grandmother before heading to the palace.

She defeats all challengers, including the prince, who tragically takes his own life in defeat. What would become the feat of Igbinono, the product of the forbidden love affair between the king’s warrior and the strange maiden?

Analysis

The movie uses authentic props, from ancient sanctification pots to cowries for divination, incantations, and gold to symbolise wealth. The storytelling is skillfully executed, with smooth transitions between flashbacks and the present, keeping viewers engaged through dialogue.

The cinematographer, post-production team, colourist, and sound technicians deserve praise for their contributions. The film’s costume and wardrobe choices are impeccable, reflecting the wealth of the noble and royal class in the story without overdoing it.

However, all these could not save the movie from its lacking context. While the screenplay is well-structured and the direction is skilful, some characters lack depth, and certain scenes feel flat, robbing the film of suspense.

While watching the movie, you can predict what will happen in the subsequent scenes.

The characters, though played by Nollywood stars, could not explore their creative repertoire, leaving them limited in delivering their roles as certain lines of dialogue were uncomfortably overused.

“The Rise of Igbinogun” doesn’t seek excessive attention but impresses with its graphics and cultural elements. Even with the producers’ attempt to cast A-list actors in unconventional roles, the movie was water-downed with too much talk and less action.

The fight scenes were bland, and the sequences could have been explored more. The movie could have achieved more if the film had explored the storyline and stars in a synchronized narrative.

The movie had a promising storyline but ended with a dull narrative and little or no drama.

Verdict

“The Rise of Igbinogun” earned a 5/10.

The Rise of Igbinogun is showing on Netflix.

