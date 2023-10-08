Notable for his action-driven characters in “Brotherhood” and “Gangs of Lagos”, Nollywood actor Tobi Bakare, in his most recent project “Slum King”, raises curiosity on whether or not he may become a stereotyped character.

What is a stereotyped character? In their most general form, stock or stereotyped characters are said to be narrowly defined, often by one exaggerated trait.

These characters often bear the brunt of the suffering during the movie, getting injured or leading complicated lives.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Nigerian actor, model, host, compere, and photographer shares his experience as Edafe in the ‘Slum King’ series and why he doesn’t consider stereotyped characters as bad as people might make it look.

PT: Tell us about your character in Slum King.

Tobi: My character, Edafe, was raised in a loving family with amazing parents. What you call the ideal middle-class or upper-class kind of family. You know, morally upright and based on unforeseen circumstances, his reality changes in a split and the shortest time possible. He has to live a new life he has never lived before and is just fighting his inner demons.

The character goes through unfortunate circumstances. As a result, some things stick with him, and he is fighting demons as he navigates life. He tries to achieve his sole aim, and we see whether he does or doesn’t achieve it.

PT: What sort of person is going to love the Edafe character?

Tobi: The Edafe character is what everybody is going to love. This differs from those characters where you have to imagine the character’s backstory.

We are taking a 360 journey from when he was a child to growing up and how life changed his path to what he eventually became. Everybody is going to empathise with Edafe and love him regardless.

Also, I’d like to see what the general audience and, you know, what other emotions would be evoked as they continue to watch the series.

PT: How is Edafe similar and different from you?

Tobi: The character differs from my personality, considering my background. Some of the challenges, or mishaps, are the things he had to deal with at a young age; glory to God, even at my adult age, I’ve still not encountered those things.

Everything the character is drawn from is entirely different from everything in my personal life and space. Hence, my life and nature differ significantly in choices and day-to-day activities. It’s a very clean contrast.

PT: What’s the biggest challenge about taking on this role?

Tobi: The biggest challenge was that there is that bit when you get into character, and because most of the places we shot were as close to the road as possible, we spent a long time in that kind of space.

The character grows more on you. So, I had played the role long enough that things that never used to come to mind started coming to mind.

Of course, I have a good life, but sometimes I find myself dreaming of death, and there was a point where I reckoned that this was coming from the fact that I played this character for a long time. It was a long project.

Deep in between all of it, some lines get blurry, and as actors, we thank God for support systems on and off the ground.

We don’t go too much into it. So, when it is cut or a wrap of the day, we can return to ourselves. Rotimi and other great cast and crew have a good time, and then remember, this is now us.

Those were the… well, not all challenges, but that was one of the challenges that surprised me. That I have not witnessed before.

PT: What are your thoughts on stock/stereotyped characters in a film?

Tobi: Well, it’s a compliment. For a character to be stereotyped shows that it’s hard to see another you for specific roles and more than how other people see it. I go, okay? It’s also a compliment and gives a more exciting room for diversity.

I see concerns when I go online, like is he being typecast, which I’m like, I enjoy these films. People share those fears, but I don’t share them because for that genre of film, you know, I’m a good fit for that, and I’m killing it. And then, I feel if I now choose to, which I’ve done, but like those projects are not out there, but you know other people would crave to see me in like a love story, in very diverse drama, and I’m very open to those things, and I still would do those things.

It would be a nice contrast, like seeing the action, action, and then the Slum Guy. You know, sometimes you see him as a lover boy, in a romcom or something. It’s not a problem for me, and it’s just a good one that the directors want to see you in projects like this.

Also, action and these kinds of films are gaining a lot of audience in recent times more than before. It used to be lots of drama. People used to love acting, but now the industry is doing more challenging action-related projects.

They can see that the audience is loving and receiving it well. So, I’m more than happy to be the face of that part of things.

PT: What should the audience look out for in Slum King, and what societal issues does it cover?

Tobi: Slum King. First of all, it is relatable. Everybody can relate to it, and there are so many characters.

I remember my first time carrying the script. I just had to drop it almost immediately because, after about five pages, they were like 20 names already. You like how you stick with who is who.

So, it’s a story of different people and different families. It’s not a story about just one person you know. There are different dynamics and relationships in the story. It’s one that one will fall in love with other people. Dislike different people, mad at different people at different times.

So, there’s no one way to it. It’s a project that you have to love the 360 of it. It’s one of those series where finding a favourite is hard. It’s one that Africa Magic scored a big one on, and the audience will love and enjoy.

As for societal issues, the Slum story is a street story without any direct references and a fictional one. It also still ties to some of the things that happen in society, like there’s an increasing drug problem generally in the country.

There are also the political issues here and there and how some of those things tie to what a good part of Nigerians need to be exposed to. We get to see how these people live and some social constructs they must deal with. So, it’s very enlightening for people who are not from that world and people who are related to the world. They can just connect to their stories.

PT: How do you ensure your character does not conflict with your personality?

Tobi: Sometimes, you need to give a bit of yourself to the character, making it unique and impossible for somebody else to do it the way you would.

So, I give a bit of me into the character and even sometimes not a bit of me. All of the things I have in my personal life, I use some of those things in a different space. I try not to let the energies from those characters flow back into my personal life.

However, I do learn from these characters, like sometimes their determination. Sometimes, their ability to take risks is the goal-getting spirit that some of these characters have.

I accept the positive and try to leave away the violence part and criminal ideology part of it.

PT: Did you face any other challenges on set?

Tobi: Yes, this was a very hectic production. There were many challenges in the production aspect because of the project’s scale and size and the quality the production company was trying to attain.

Another challenge was maintaining a sense of self while being in character day in and day out. There are days we are on set back to back and away from family and friends. It will take a toll. I remember having sleepless nights, amongst other things.

