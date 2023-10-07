Nigerian broadcaster and media personality Toke Makinwa is set to star as the lead actor in an international tourism movie titled ‘180 Nigeria’.

Dubbed the first international Nigerian female-led movie in recent years, ‘180 Nigeria’ is a feel-good family movie set to showcase the beauty of Nigeria to the world and is billed to go into production soon.

The movie is being produced by Pinnaclemena Media Nigeria, an entertainment company in collaboration with Oxygen and the Temple Company. It is set to be filmed in captivating locations across Nigeria and Dubai.

The project has earned tremendous support from ten states in Nigeria, making it an ambitious endeavour with the potential to reinvigorate the nation’s tourism, culture, and film industry.

A press briefing was held recently at the Ogidi Studios, Lekki, Lagos State, to announce the production of ‘180 Nigeria’, which is set to debut in early 2024.

Speaking during a press briefing, the CEO of Pinnaclemena Media, Diji Shujahi, said that the movie highlights grassroots charities and talks about those people who selflessly serve and sacrifice to make the world a better place for others, as it is also a movie that highlights Nigeria to the world.

She said, “180 Nigeria is a project we are honoured to bring to Nigeria, as this storyline appeals to many of our values and missions as an organisation. First, we thank Stellar International for being early supporters and funders for the 180 Nigeria movie. They believe in the story and the message and give us the support we need to produce it.

“We would also like to thank H.R.H. Prince Adesegun Oniru, who is supporting the movie as a Co-Executive producer. He is a vivid propagator of Nigerian culture and talents across the globe, and having his name associated with the movie has helped to create larger avenues for us and the movie in Nigeria.

“We are travelling to 10 states in Nigeria, showcasing the various cultures, traditions, nature, and landscapes that Nigeria has to offer the world. Movies have always been a means of transcending boundaries, and we hope that 180 Nigeria will bring a fresh perspective of Nigeria to the international community.”

Toke Makinwa

Ms Makinwa said she was drawn to the script because, despite being a feel-good movie that showcases lifestyle, she said it “carries a powerful message of humanity, giving back, and truly caring about the people in need.”

She said, “As much as I love acting, I have been thinking about the next step in my career, and this movie seemed to be the right opportunity for me to don the hat of an executive producer and have my input in the development of this movie,” she said.

Also speaking at the press briefing, Bunmi Ajakaiye, the director of the movie, said that the film captures the untold story of every African woman.

Mrs Ajakaiye said, “I am incredibly passionate about telling stories from the female gaze. The African woman is one of the most intriguing, compelling, and complex characters ever. Because of the unique society in which she finds herself, the issues she faces daily are endless. Therefore, capturing her triumphs, sacrifices, fearlessness, and freedom through the lens will never lose its appeal. The story of 180 Nigeria drew me in from my first conversation with the producers.”

Also at the briefing, Princewill Utchay, Managing Partner of Oxygen, gave his reason for partnering with Pinnaclemena on the movie.

He said, “With 180, we saw an opportunity to continue this good work, as the movie will bring to light charity organisations that need support. As well as highlight Nigeria as a possible tourist destination. Seeing that these were the goals this movie hopes to achieve, we had no choice but to come on board to support a cause like this.”

Yemisi Falaye, who represented The Temple Company, and Tunde Lawrenson (CEO of Xmedia Communications and 180 Script Supervisor) also spoke about their excitement about being involved with the project to be shot at locations in Nigeria and Dubai.

