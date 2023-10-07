Movie Title: She Must Be Obeyed

Release Date: 29 September 2023

Directors: Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed Bello (JJC Skillz)

Runtime: 1 hour per episode

Cast: Funke Akindele, Nancy Isime, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Akah Anani, Veeiye, Waje, Patience Ozokwor, Rachael Okonkwo, and Mike Ezuronye.

Musical films are increasingly gaining ground in Nollywood, a relatively new genre compared to well-established musical stage plays like “Brother Jero,” “Baba Segi and His Wives,” and “Motherland”.

However, producing musical films has often been perceived as complex and expensive, resulting in a scarcity of such films apart from a few exceptions like “Lara and the Beat” and “Palava.”

That was until the release of the trailer and teaser materials for “SHE Must Be Obeyed.,” a Funke Akindele co-directed film.

“SHE Must Be Obeyed can be described as an admirable attempt at blending acting and musical performances, offering viewers a mini-concert experience interspersed with dramatic moments.

Featuring a lineup of industry veterans like Patience Ozokowor, the film pays homage to Old Nollywood. It evokes memories of the music rivalry in the 2008 Nollywood film “Beyonce and Rihanna.”

While this original Prime Video film ticks many boxes required for a compelling musical drama, including a good soundtrack, glamorous costumes, and localised storytelling, it falls short due to some clichés and lacklustre dialogues.

The Plot

In the Nigerian music industry, Siyanbola Adewale, also known as SHE (Funke Akindele), is a musician determined to reach the top and stay at any cost. Her obsessive drive to succeed breeds unhealthy competition, causing her to belittle and undermine female artists around her. When a new artiste named Tito (Vee Iye) emerges and dominates the charts, SHE’s jealousy leads her to attempt sabotage, employing tactics like spreading fake news and releasing a sex tape. However, Tito rises stronger than ever, setting the stage for a high-stakes rivalry.

Beyond her competitiveness, SHE is manipulative and greedy, willing to harm loved ones to protect a dark secret that ultimately falls into the wrong hands, putting everything, including her life, at risk.

The Good

SHE Must Be Obeyed excels in its musical performances, offering a refreshing focus on the details of artiste performances. Scenes featuring Tito, Xcite, and SHE are portrayed realistically, with focused cameras, well-executed choreography, and spot-on lip-syncing.

The five-part series reflects the challenges those in the music industry face, delving into the behind-the-scenes world of rumours, controversies, and fake personas. It effectively highlights negative aspects of the music industry, such as prostitution, lies about lifestyles, bullying, and cutthroat competition.

The choice of costumes, props, and locations immerses viewers in the luxurious celebrity lifestyle, enhancing the viewing experience.

The soundtrack is catchy and often tempts viewers to dance along. For example, the song “I am Hot” in the opening scene exudes empowerment with a touch of comedy.

The Bad

The series includes unnecessary scenes that overwhelm viewers. The writer tried so hard to tell the individual stories of each character, neglecting the most important of them all: SHE’s story. The ‘unnecessary’ scenes could have provided an in-depth exploration of the events that transformed SHE into the villain viewers hate.

Some dialogue lines and their delivery come off as cringy and cliché, failing to propel the plot forward effectively. The actors occasionally struggle to infuse humour into their lines, resulting in missed comedic opportunities.

While the cast generally delivers good performances in their respective roles, some need help fully convincing viewers due to blank expressions and awkward body movements.

Final Verdict

SHE Must Be Obeyed. earns a 6/10 rating.

It is one of those guilty pleasure films that provide fashion tips, showcase petty rivalries, and offer a glimpse into the music industry’s behind-the-scenes drama.

SHE Must Be Obeyed is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

