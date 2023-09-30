Movie Title: A Weekend to Forget

Release Date: 22nd September, 2023

Director: Damola Ademola

Runtime: 2 hours

Cast: Daniel Etim-Effiong, Neo Akpofure, Elozonam Ogbolu, Erica Nweledim, Ini-Dima Okojie, Stan Nze, Uche Montana, and Akin Lewis, among others.

In the world of make-believe, not every Nollywood movie will leave you with a lasting impression, except if such a title crosses every box, which becomes the experience with the ‘Weekend to Forget’.

Contrary to the name, the movie does not just leave you on the edge of your seat but also creates an impression that you might not want to forget in a hurry, as the storyline is well crafted with Suspense, one that leaves you guessing even to the very end.

“A Weekend to Forget”, directed by one of the three co-founders of InkBlot Productions, Damola Ademola, is a cinematic masterpiece that takes the audience on an exhilarating journey filled with an intriguing plot, stunning visuals, exceptional performances, and, most interesting, an emotional sense of satisfaction with the narrative.

The Plot

The movie opens with the scene, though not too connected to the main storyline, but served its purpose of telling us the calibre of person Chief Ajasca could be, as he ordered some of his men to castrate his friend over a failed contract deal.

The next scene properly introduces us to the central idea of the movie: Chief Ajasca’s daughter, Lisa, is going on a weekend getaway with her boyfriend, Bem. Chief Ajasca doesn’t joke with his daughter, so, while he gives Bem his beautiful and luxurious car for the weekend getaway, he instructs him to bring his ‘baby’ in one piece, by his ‘baby’ he means his only daughter, Lisa.

Bem meets up with his cousin, Fredy, who just returned from America and is hosting a group of friends for a weekend getaway; they include Tito, a Nollywood star, and his girlfriend alas, manager Ndali; and Shema, a real estate, and his wife, Layo. All seven are set to have a remarkable and memorable weekend; only for the past to come hunting, and things go south.

Unfortunately, Lisa, the treasured daughter of the notorious Chief Ajasca, is found dead in the pool, and the weekend, once planned to be a memorable one, becomes a weekend never to be spoken of.

As they embark on the daunting quest to uncover the murderer among them, trust is shattered, and friendships are pushed to the brink. Will the murderer be unveiled? Will the remaining six escape the house alive?

Character Analysis

While Daniel Etim, Stan Nze, and Ini- Dima Okojie, and Uche Montana, are regular actors, the rest actors were ex-reality show housemates-turned actor, they include Erica, Elozonam and Neo, though Erica had some acting experience before the reality show.

However, despite the presupposed acting novices introduced to the movie, the general performance was commendable and alluring, as each cast understood the assignment and delivered it aptly. Every character in the film reached its peak.

Moreover, this film is a testament to the power of a concise and interconnected narrative. A cast barely exceeding 15 individuals and a straightforward setting proved that simplicity can leave a profound mark.

This starkly contrasts many recent Nollywood productions, which feature sprawling and intricate plots, numerous exotic locales, and a star-studded ensemble but sadly achieve little.

Storyline – Suspense – Irony

The storyline is understood as how the film has been told in the eyes of the audience. On the other hand, Suspense is the undecided and doubtful situation in the movie; it is the driving force that keeps the audience glued to the film. And then the irony has to do with the direct contrast of what is expected to happen.

The storyline, though simple, gives a thrilling satisfaction because it is well-spiced with Suspense.

The Suspense is masterfully crafted, with each character appearing as a potential suspect. One may never guess who the actual killer is. The actors’ performances add depth to the Suspense, making it almost impossible to pinpoint the culprit at first glance.

The movie is ironic; each friend is not what they seem to be, everyone is tied to a hook, and even the person you least suspect becomes the most dreadful.

The storyline, suspense, and irony were well conveyed through the dialogue; only at the end of the movie was there any flashback, but the conversations (talk) gave insight into the character’s past.

The storyline also introduces Deus ex machina, a literary device in which a person or thing is presented to subtly narrate specific details and information needed to give a movie a resolved ending. Deus ex machina provides the audience with emotional satisfaction, reward or empathy.

Towards the movie’s end, the unknown culprit is revealed after all the friends’ resolutions, leaving Chief Ajasca to solve the mystery behind his daughter’s death.

The cinematographic experience

The movie provides a cinematic feast for the eyes, with much underwater shooting. One of the scenes that stands out is the scene where he is drowned in the water.

The camera’s attention to subtle details and sounds gave the movie another enjoyable experience away from the intriguing storyline and dialogue.

The cinematography goes beyond capturing action; it enhances storytelling, immersing the audience in the character’s emotions and the dark atmosphere of the plot. Each shot is thoughtfully composed to evoke specific moods and reactions, succeeding brilliantly.

Flops

There are not too many flops in the movie, and the noticeable can be easily pardoned with the impressive delivery of the storyline.

However, one of the downsides of such an ambiguous movie like this is that despite hitting the mark and setting new standards, the film needed to explore the consequences of the actions. It leaves a lot of answered questions in the audience’s minds; there may be a sequel.

Also, the use of expletives was a bit overboard, especially during heated arguments.

Lastly, though the movie is termed a ‘psychological movie,’ it only peels back the layers of hidden and sinister aspects of the human mind, revealing how individuals behave when faced with dire situations that push them to the brink of desperation. There is more to psychology than that.

Lessons

The movie is highly didactic as it teaches several moral lessons. The film also delves into the destructive effects of infidelity, with most characters entangled in extramarital affairs.

The movie’s central conflict stems from a cheating spouse and the agony of a wife who had given her all to the marriage, resulting in a gripping and intense storyline.

Rating: 8/10

