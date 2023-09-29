The stage is set for the premiere of Screen Perfect, a new sizzling reality show poised to birth the next Nollywood superstar.

Screen Perfect, a StarTimes original, recently premiered and will air every Sunday at 8 p.m. on ST Nollywood Plus and Novela E channels and the StarTimes-ON mobile app.

The premiere party of Nollywood’s search for the next superstar witnessed the presence of Nollywood’s finest stars, rave of the moment and veterans.

The show was unveiled at a glamorous event in Lagos.

In attendance were the producer of Jagun Jagun and StarTimes brand ambassador, Femi Adebayo; judges of the show, Bolanle Ninalowo, Shaffy Bello and veteran Ejike Asiegbu; host Damilola Adegbite; veterans Ngozi Nwosu, Aunty Taiwo Ajayi Lycette and Mr and Mrs Keppy Ekpenyong.

Others are Fred Amata, Teco Benson, Bond Emeruwa, Jonathan Gbemutor, Victor Emegara, director of the show, Fidelis Duker; producer Temitope Duker, Kiki Bakare, Joseph Momodu, Kudi Alagbo; StarTimes COO, Tunde Aina, and partners of the show.

The show will feature aspiring actors who will compete in various real-time acting challenges, judged by some of the best in the business.

The contestants will have a chance to win a cash prize of over N10 million, a contract with a top movie production company, and roles in five StarTimes originals.

At the unveiling, StarTimes COO Tunde Aina said, “We all know how big Nollywood is. We know what Nollywood can do for us as individuals and for our economy. We need more stars to multiply all these benefits that Nollywood brings to this industry. We at StarTimes have loads of shows lined up to entertain everyone. I’m sure you will enjoy this new show specially prepared to entertain everyone. And I’m sure you will also spread the good news.”

Also, the show’s director, Fidelis Duker, said it has been close to 90 days of extensive work from various nationwide auditions with thousands of applicants.

He said, ‘‘Nollywood is entirely behind this project, and because there is a need for a new generation of actors and film practitioners, this project is creatively packaged to discover new talent whilst providing juicy entertainment for Nollywood lovers.’’.

The show promises to be an exciting and entertaining journey for contestants and the viewers. It will showcase the talent, passion and creativity of the next generation of Nollywood stars.

It will also allow them to learn from the experts and improve their craft. It is a chance for the audience to witness the birth of a new superstar.

The highlight of the premiere party was the unveiling of the eighteen contestants and a performance by Magic Whizz.

Screen Perfect is sponsored by Indomie and supported by Sundail TV, Power Oil, Colgate, Timeless, and Callertunez.

