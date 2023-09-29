The grand premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s mini-series, ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’, was held at IMAX Cinema, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, on Wednesday night.

The premiere, themed like the Oscars, saw the convergence of the Nigerian entertainment industry’s brightest stars and budding acts.

‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’ was produced and directed by Funke Akindele and her estranged ex-husband, JJC Skillz, under the aegis of SceneOne Production, a company they floated before their divorce.

The five-episode series debuts exclusively on Prime Video on 29 September. It boasts a stellar cast led by Funke Akindele, alongside Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Akah Anani, Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuronye, and Rachael Okonkwo, among others.

Apart from the movie stars mentioned above, Waje, knowledgeable about the Nigerian music industry, is among the cast, along with BBNaija star Veeiye.

Synopsis

SHE Must Be Obeyed offers a window into the lives of three successful music stars. It unveils the cutthroat rivalries and backstabbing activities they engage in, all to outshine one another and protect their top positions.

Funke Akindele plays the role of SHE, Siyanbola Adewale, a thriving artist whose public humility conceals a realm of avarice, hubris, and machiavellian schemes.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the event, the lead actor, Funke, said that she decided to make the movie a mini-series rather than a film because she wanted the audience to get gripped by every detail and enjoy the movie to its fullness.

“SHE Must Be Obeyed, is all about a character named Siyanbola Adewale, who wants to remain at the top, not minding who is hurt or trampled on. As a character, she is very condescending, a bully and a narcissist; there are a lot of bullies in the entertainment industry. In every sector, there are bullies as long as there is a hierarchy.

“SHE Must Be Obeyed’, centres on the competition in the music industry, and we decided to walk on Afrobeat because Afrobeat is indigenous to Nigeria and Africa. In She must be obeyed, you get to see competition, and you get to see drama, fashion and music,’’ she said.

The movie star also said with the series; she aimed to showcase what young up-and-coming talents go through while navigating the Nigerian entertainment industry.

She noted, ‘‘They are starving to be seen and want to showcase their talent. Unfortunately, they do not study their contract, get a lawyer to read it, or get an experienced family to educate them; all these things affect them, and at the end of the day, they get to sign the wrong contract.”

Impact, learnings

Funke also stated that following the recent happenings in the entertainment industry, the movie will educate the younger generation of artistes in the music industry.

“Young artistes need to be educated, and we need to organise many seminars and workshops to let them know that they are essential; yes, you want to be seen, but you would have to go through the correct phases.”

The star actress, fondly called Jenifer, a name adapted from her comic series, Jenifer’s Diary, noted that she wrote the script and tapped into the morals the movie sets to teach.

She said, ‘‘Personality: I learnt a lot of patience when I watched the five episodes; I thought of it: once you are in the limelight, you have to be patient, you have to be careful and remember that all eyes are on you, you have to keep smiling and raise your head high.’’

Funke said she wrote the film’s screenplay eight years ago; however, shooting began three years ago, sometime in 2020.

Highlights

The blue carpet saw the actors and actresses arrive splendidly; the event was not only attended by Nollywood stars but also saw the presence of music stars, influencers and key industry players.

The Real Housewives of Lagos cast, Iyabo Ojo and Morey Faith, and media personalities Taymi Balogue and Toke Makinwa graced the event. Nollywood actors Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuronye, Dakore Akande-Egbuson, Toyin Abraham, Omowunmi Dada, Allysyn, Femi Adebayo, and Timini Egbuson; and BBNaija reality stars Dorathy, Sheggz, Boma, Saga, were all in attendance.

Funke’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz, shared the dance floor with her to the admiration of their colleagues and guests.

The guests were well entertained with music and then watched the series’ first episode.

