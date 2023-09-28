Tobi Bakre returns to TV screens on 8 October in Africa Magic’s new crime limited drama series – Slum King.

He’ll be joined by superstar co-stars – Gideon Okeke, Olarotimi Fakunle, Idia Aisien, Teniola Aladese, Jidekene Achufusi, Elvina Ibru, and more.

The story follows a young boy who witnesses his family’s murder after he forgets to lock their door overnight. He grows with guilt and anger and is determined to be the slum king and take revenge. You can already tell that the series will be fantastic for its entire nine-week duration.

Produced by Chinenye Nworah (Shanty Town) and directed by Dimeji Ajibola (Wura), the cast includes AMVCA Trailblazer winner Bolaji Ogunmola and Sonia Irabor.

Plot

The producers describe Slum King as an intriguing story of Edafe ‘Majemijesu’ Umukoro, who witnessed the massacre of his family by armed robbers at age 11 – robbers who had entered his family home because he, unfortunately, forgot to lock the front door.

Sad events force ambition on an indifferent Edafe, causing him to detest his lowly status and develop an appetite for power.

Trapped in the cycle of guilt and trauma, Slum King takes us on Edafe’s journey from a disturbed tout in the slums to become MAJE, the charismatic king of the slums.

READ ALSO:

Speaking about the series, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said Slum King is a story of redemption, “and many of our viewers will find that they relate with the characters and feel similar emotions as they get to know them.”

“In celebration of Africa Magic at 20, we present our viewers with a gift of the tiering down of our Africa Magic Showcase channel to the DStv Compact package and GOtv Supa+ from the 1st of October, allowing everyone to watch the Slum King. We know they’ll be engrossed and wait each week with bated breath for new episodes.”

Airtime

After Slum King launches on 8 October, it will air weekly every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase.

The series will follow Maje’s story (played by Tobi Bakre) and his journey to successfully claim his ‘king of the slums’ crown and title.

Weekly, the show will unveil new secrets about Maje, his neighbourhood and the various in-fighting for dominance.

Chichi Nworah, the series producer, said the show would spotlight some of the most significant issues in major slums in many metropolitan cities: the traumas that lead people to become who they are in the future and crazy love triangles.

“I’m sure that viewers are going to have a great time watching the show as the cast, from Tobi, Sonia, Idia, and Olarotimi to Gideon, Jidekene, Marykeyz, Bolaji, and everyone else, gave brilliant performances. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed making it, and maybe even pick a few life lessons. The show is unique and exciting because viewers will find it hard to decipher each character’s next step.”

The TV series premieres on October 8, 2023, at 8 p.m., exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151 and GOtv Supa+ ch. 12).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

