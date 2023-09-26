Veteran actor, Yemi Adeyemi, aka Suara is dead.

The late actor rode to prominence in 2021, playing Suara in the long-rested ‘Oh Father…Oh, Daughter” episode of the famous Super Story series by Wale Adenuga Productions. He also played a significant role in Lekki Wives and other films.

In a statement released Monday, his family revealed he died on Sunday.

The statement, signed by the deceased’s son, Adedotun Adeyemi, reads: “It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to God that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi (Suara) who went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

We are consoled because we know that he has gone to rest. We kindly request that the family be allowed some privacy during this grief. More details about the burial will be communicated soon.”