Running Time: 1 hour 47 minutes

Director: David Gitonga

Cast: Pascal Tokodi, Catherine Kamau, Tope Tedela, Brenda Wairimu, Brian Ogola, Patricia Kihoro, Justin Mirichii, Meg Otanwa, Francis Onwochei, Wale Ojo, Tope Tedela, and many others.

Release Date: January 2023

“Disconnect: The Wedding Planner” directed by Kenyan filmmaker David Gitonga, renowned for his work on “Nairobi Half-Life,” is a romantic comedy

It is a sequel to the 2018 Kenyan film “Disconnect.”

Unlike Namaste Wahala, a Nollywood and Bollywood collaboration, ‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner,’ a Nollywood and Kenyan collaboration, lacks any connecting plot that resonates with Nigeria and Kenya.

The movie had every opportunity to connect Nollywood and the growing Kenyan film industry but ended up being utterly bizarre courtesy of its disjointed plot.

The movie’s opening scenes, a supposed rom-com, make no impression; instead, they leave one utterly confused about what the story is set to achieve. It requires a great deal of patience to watch till the end.

However, in the world of romantic comedies, there are highs and lows, hits and misses, but ‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner’ would have made a remarkable experience with its beautiful cinematography, diversity of cultures, and scenic location that cut across countries, and measurable good collection of actors.

Yet, with all these trappings, the movie featured hallowed emptiness, not only in its storyline but lacked the depth needed to truly engage the audience on both an emotional and comical level.

Plot

‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner’ revolves around Otis (Pascal Tokodi), a Nairobi playboy with a knack for prioritising his interests above all else.

When he’s faced with the opportunity to secure an investment from his wealthy Nigerian friend Dele, who is planning his wedding with Rita, Otis takes on the role of a wedding planner despite having zero experience in the field.

The problems begin when Otis is scammed, forcing him and his sceptical friends into a last-minute scramble to organise a destination wedding in Mombasa, Kenya.

However, the catch is that Dele and Rita specifically wanted a traditional Yoruba wedding, which led to cultural clashes, misunderstandings, and other complications.

Disconnects

Like the catchword in the movie title, ‘ Disconnects: The Wedding Planner’, the movie fails to connect anything, both artistically and literally.

One of the movie’s significant issues is its overload of characters and subplots.

While Otis is the central character, the film introduces many supporting characters, each with their dramatic baggage.

From Celine and Richard’s unstable relationship to Judy’s discovery of her cheating fiancé, it becomes challenging to discern which story the film is trying to tell.

Not to forget Dele and Rita, as they battle to have a destination wedding.

As the plot unfolds, the film’s attempts to link personal drama to the chaotic wedding preparations fall flat.

Characters make questionable decisions without meaningful consequences or redemptive arcs, leaving the audience with a sense of frustration rather than empathy or satisfaction.

“Disconnect: The Wedding Planner” struggles with maintaining a cohesive narrative, leaving viewers wondering what the film is truly about.

And then, on an ordinary level, the movie tells us that Dele is Yoruba. Rita, his bride, is Igbo, and both live in Nigeria, yet they seek a ‘traditional destination Yoruba wedding’ in Kenya. Without giving reasons for such a decision, the movie questions the common ideologies about African weddings.

Conclusively, there is a glaring absence of narrative synergy between the subplots and the central idea behind the movie, leaving a noticeable void in the entire movie.

The film lacked a worthy storyline to harness the potential of uniting Nigeria and Kenya together.

It is a misfired comedy and sad attempt at romance; in truth, categorising this movie as a ‘Rom-Com’ would be a far cry from accurate.

Connects

In all its mirage, the movie tells the place of family, an ideal sacrosanct in African tradition, though not properly harnessed, but an attempt worthy of accolades.

It is evident when Dele arrives in Kenya with Rita and his father, alongside his bride’s parents.

Also, the presence of Nollywood actors like Francis Onwochei and Wale Ojo, who played the role of the parents of the bride and the groom, Rita and Dele, provided some comedy.

Still, it was not redemptive enough to save the flick from its disconnective flops.

Saved for the movie’s beautiful cinematography, the feel lacks the feel-good emotion or excitement that is typical of romantic comedies.

Ultimately, “Disconnect: The Wedding Planner” may be a good distraction when you’ve exhausted your other viewing options.

The title may grab your attention, but it doesn’t hit the mark.

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner is showing on Netflix

Rating: 3/10

