Excitement is building as Amazon Prime Video has announced the debut date for its latest enchanting mini-series titled SHE Must Be Obeyed.

A captivating five-part mini-series delving into the intriguing world of stardom and secrets, the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 29 September.

Featuring a stellar cast led by Funke Akindele, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Akah Anani, Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuronye, and Rachael Okonkwo, among others, it is Amazon Prime’s latest offering.

The series offers a window into the lives of three successful music stars, unveiling the cut-throat rivalries and backstabbing activities they engage in, all to outshine one another and protect their top positions in the game.

Funke commands the spotlight as SHE – Siyanbola Adewale, a thriving artist whose public humility conceals a realm of avarice, hubris, and machiavellian schemes.

Apart from the movie stars mentioned above, Waje, who knows about navigating the Nigerian music industry, is among the cast along with BBNaija star Veeiye.

Thinking about high drama, unyielding ambition, and unbridled passion fueling the obsession with fame, SHE Must Be Obeyed is your front-row ticket. This serving has a generous dose of comedy, moving dialogue and impressive cinematography.

Produced by SceneOne Entertainment, this exclusive series explores the hidden scenes behind the spotlight.

