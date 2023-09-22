A new Nollywood movie, ‘A Weekend to Forget’, promised to be a thrilling rollercoaster of emotions, and the grand premiere certainly lived up to every expectation.

Movie enthusiasts, filmmakers, and actors alike were recently treated to an unforgettable experience at the picturesque backdrop of The Good Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos State, where the new film premiered.

Nollywood actors Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, Daniel Etim, Elozonam Ogbolu, Neo Akpofure, and Uche Montana, featured in the movie, were all at the premiere.

However, it wasn’t just the cast that made this evening special; the gathering also saw celebrities like Eso Dike, Shawn Faqua, Efa Iwara, Natse Jemide, and Emeka Nwagbaraocha, who, while not part of the film’s ensemble, graced the event.

As cameras flashed and the red carpet glittered, these stars, known for their enchanting fashion signatures, effortlessly stole the show.

The unforgettable moments of the premiere were the dazzling backdrop and the serene swimming pool, creating an atmosphere that elevated the cinematic experience to new heights.

Highlights

The night’s entertainment wasn’t limited to the silver screen alone.

Elvis-Obukowho Ejiro, a contestant from the ongoing The Voice Africa show, took the stage and serenaded the audience with acoustic covers, leading them on a musical journey that traversed soulful melodies, R&B grooves, and the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats.

And then, everyone had been waiting for the unveiling of ‘A Weekend to Forget.’ But this wasn’t your typical indoor cinema screening; instead, the movie debuted under the open sky, adding a touch of magic to the evening.

Directed by Damola Ademola in his directorial debut and co-developed by Chiemeka Osagwu with a screenplay by Joy Isi Bewaji, ‘A Weekend to Forget’ delves deep into the human psyche.

This upcoming psychological thriller, produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with FilmOne Studios, explores the consequences that often accompany the pursuit of our darkest desires, revealing the hidden and sinister aspects of our minds.

As the night unfolded under the stars, it was clear that ‘A Weekend to Forget’ was set to become a cinematic masterpiece that would linger in the hearts and minds of its audience long after the credits rolled.

‘A Weekend to Forget’ ensemble cast that includes renowned performers like Daniel Etim-Effiong, Neo Akpofure, Elozonam Ogbolu, Erica Nweledim, Ini-Dima Okojie, Stan Nze, Uche Montana, Akin Lewis, and many others. A Weekend To Forget is currently showing in cinemas nationwide

More Pictures:

