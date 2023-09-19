Following Mohbad’s sudden death and burial, many Nigerian celebrities have taken turns to call for justice for the deceased singer.

Mohbad, 27, died on 12 September and was laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the following day.

As an array of compelling evidence continues to emerge, it becomes increasingly apparent that the late singer was not just subjected to intimidation, bullying, and physical assault but may have also been grappling with profound depression until his untimely passing.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has bashed his colleagues, stating that he has been bullied and insulted for over a year by the same individuals now mourning the late singer Mohbad.

Some Nollywood actors, like Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dike, Toyin Abraham, Abimbola Kazeem and Lizzy Jay, have recently taken to social media demanding ‘Justice for Mohbad’.

Yul said he faced the same torment that Mohbad confronted before his tragic demise, all because of his choice to embrace a second marriage.

The 41-year-old actor made this known In a post on his official Instagram page on Monday.

Yul described his colleagues demanding justice for Mohbad as “hypocrites and clout chasers.”

After welcoming a son with his colleague, now turned-second wife, Judy Austin, in April 2022, the controversial actor has faced criticism from fans and colleagues.

Yul said, “All of you posting Justice for Mohbad, including the Nollywood people, you are not different from those who were maltreating Mohbad.

“You are all demons and wicked people, simply chasing clout. You are all the same people who have insulted me for over one year. You were bullying me on social media, trying so hard to kill me for matters with no concern for you just because I made a personal decision for my life that is not your business”.

Clout chasing?

Yul further challenged the authenticity of their support for Mohbad, asserting that these actions are nothing more than a pursuit of online popularity.

“How many of you fought for Mohbad when he was alive? Now that he’s late, you are using him to draw traffic to your page—useless people.

“Just because men don’t talk. None of you know what I’m going through in my home that inspired my decision. How many Nollywood people come out to say ‘Enough’? You are all waiting for me to die so you can post my picture and write your nonsense ‘Justice for.” [sic]

Several controversies have trailed Yul and Judy’s marriage.

Before Judy, he married May for over 17 years, a union that produced four children: a girl and three boys.

His first son, Kambilichukwu, died on 30 March after a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates.

