Famous Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal has finally reacted to the viral leaked sex tape video involving her and her ‘supposed’ ex-lover.

A sex tape of Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal was leaked online on Saturday, much to her fans’ chagrin. Many fans took to different platforms to air their opinions.

The video captured the actress, who won the award “Revelation of the Year” at Best of Nollywood Awards in 2012, having sex with an unidentified man while they recorded the act.

On Sunday, Moyo, through a statement posted on her official Instagram page, disclosed who posted the video and that it was done without her knowledge.

She said, “A private video of mine from a while ago has been inappropriately shared without my consent, violating my privacy and trust.”

“I want to emphasise that this video done with my ex I was to marry at that time was never intended for public consumption, and its unauthorised distribution is a breach of my boundaries. ”

The actress, who is a graduate of creative arts, went further to threaten legal actions against the perpetrators, saying, “However, this criminal breach of privacy will be treated with legal action.”

She said the incident hit her mainly because she tried to maintain a strict approach to her sexuality.

The actress noted that she went as far as being celibate for a few years, refusing to date often and choosing to be alone most times.

“However, I am determined not to let this unfortunate incident break my spirit.” She added.

Moyo also appreciated those who showed their support and understanding by reaching out to her amid the drama and challenges the video caused for her.

She acknowledged that their kindness and goodwill meant the world to her.

After the leaked video surfaced online, followed by the criticisms and viral trends about the video, a previous video of the actress also surfaced on X platform (formerly Twitter), where she stated that the last thing she could be ‘dragged’ online for was any sex-related issue.

She said, “I have made many sacrifices and said no to so many things. People know how I am regarding sex matters, so the last thing one could use to drag me down is sex.”

In the video, the actress also claimed that despite the impression that some people had of her, she was not as ‘bad’ as they thought.

“Whatever I have done, I have not been as bad as a regular girl,” she added.

In a surprising twist on Saturday, an X account, @moyolawalofficial, purportedly belonging to the actress on Saturday, denied the leaked video and being associated as the one in it.

Alongside the leaked video, it also went viral as a post by the actress.

In the X post, it said the viral video was not authentic and people should stop disseminating it.

The post read, “The lady in this clip is not me. Please stop spreading fake news. That’s not me. Please, stop spreading misinformation.”

However, a search by PREMIUM TIMES found that the account was a parody account instead.

Instead, the official X account of the Nollywood actress is believed to be @moyolawal.

Moyo began acting in small play productions when she was convinced to venture into acting by a friend. She took part in the Next Movie Star Nigerian TV reality show but was unsuccessful in it.

She made her professional acting debut in the TV series titled Shallow Waters, in which she played the role of Chioma in the TV series.

She became more famous after her role in an award-winning TV series titled Tinsel, where she played Chinny.

